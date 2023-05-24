News you can trust since 1873
Tuck in to our a film tribute to Dicksons - the butchers which produces a Wearside delicacy

Saveloy, seaweed and selfies - it's Dicksons!

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th May 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read

Happy birthday Dicksons. And what a birthday it is.

Let's celebrate with a look back through the decades, saveloy dip and all.

In 2012, the butchers launched their Protect Our Pastries campaign and petition.Elena Dickson Marketing Manager for Dicksons is pictured with Graham Landells, manager of the Maritime Terrace shop.In 2012, the butchers launched their Protect Our Pastries campaign and petition.Elena Dickson Marketing Manager for Dicksons is pictured with Graham Landells, manager of the Maritime Terrace shop.
Tasty savouries for decades

Dicksons has some seven branches in and around Sunderland and more than 30 across the North East.

We've been taking photos of its staff, shops and products for decades and here are some archive photos from 1973, 1983 1984 and 1989.

We caught up with staff in Pallion, Washington, Sunderland city centre, South Shields and Jarrow.

A saveloy postcard anyone?

Back to 2009 when the butchers produced a postcard with a saveloy dip theme to raise money for charity.Back to 2009 when the butchers produced a postcard with a saveloy dip theme to raise money for charity.
Who remembers when Dicksons produced a saveloy themed postcard for charity in 2009.

In 2012, Dicksons got behind a sponsored mountain climb for the Help for Heroes charity. Getting their teeth into the challenge were Steve Berry, Dicksons MD Michael Dickson and Ray Smith.In 2012, Dicksons got behind a sponsored mountain climb for the Help for Heroes charity. Getting their teeth into the challenge were Steve Berry, Dicksons MD Michael Dickson and Ray Smith.
How about when it backed Help for Heroes in 2012, made a seaweed sausage in 2014 and supported South Shields FC at Wembley with saveloy selfies in 2017?

Making a fresh batch in 2012.Making a fresh batch in 2012.
Happy birthday Dicksons. Here's to the next 70 years.

