Happy birthday Dicksons. And what a birthday it is.

Let's celebrate with a look back through the decades, saveloy dip and all.

In 2012, the butchers launched their Protect Our Pastries campaign and petition.Elena Dickson Marketing Manager for Dicksons is pictured with Graham Landells, manager of the Maritime Terrace shop.

Tasty savouries for decades

We've been taking photos of its staff, shops and products for decades and here are some archive photos from 1973, 1983 1984 and 1989.

We caught up with staff in Pallion, Washington, Sunderland city centre, South Shields and Jarrow.

A saveloy postcard anyone?

Back to 2009 when the butchers produced a postcard with a saveloy dip theme to raise money for charity.

Who remembers when Dicksons produced a saveloy themed postcard for charity in 2009.

In 2012, Dicksons got behind a sponsored mountain climb for the Help for Heroes charity. Getting their teeth into the challenge were Steve Berry, Dicksons MD Michael Dickson and Ray Smith.

How about when it backed Help for Heroes in 2012, made a seaweed sausage in 2014 and supported South Shields FC at Wembley with saveloy selfies in 2017?

Making a fresh batch in 2012.

