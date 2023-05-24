Tuck in to our a film tribute to Dicksons - the butchers which produces a Wearside delicacy
Saveloy, seaweed and selfies - it's Dicksons!
Happy birthday Dicksons. And what a birthday it is.
Let's celebrate with a look back through the decades, saveloy dip and all.
Tasty savouries for decades
We've been taking photos of its staff, shops and products for decades and here are some archive photos from 1973, 1983 1984 and 1989.
We caught up with staff in Pallion, Washington, Sunderland city centre, South Shields and Jarrow.
A saveloy postcard anyone?
Who remembers when Dicksons produced a saveloy themed postcard for charity in 2009.
How about when it backed Help for Heroes in 2012, made a seaweed sausage in 2014 and supported South Shields FC at Wembley with saveloy selfies in 2017?
Happy birthday Dicksons. Here's to the next 70 years.