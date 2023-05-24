The spiritual home of some of Sunderland's classic food favourites is preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

Dicksons, famed for the likes of its saveloy dips and plate mince pies, has some seven branches in and around Sunderland and more than 30 across the North East.

But the firm had humble beginnings when Michael Irwin and his wife Helen Dickson opened their first store in 1953, the year of the Queen's coronation.

Chris Hayman, managing director, Michael Dickson, chairman, Elena Dickson, marketing director and Mike Dickson, retail growth and development director.

They began producing their famous pies and saveloys from the premises in Prince Edward Road at the Nook in South Shields, and lived above the shop.

Today the company produces 1.4million saveloys and 1.5million tubs of pease pudding each year.

And every week, customers munch their way through 26,600 mince pies and 12,700 pork pies.

The saveloy dip is a firm Dicksons favourite.

Aged 71, present chairman Michael Dickson, son of the owner, was just an infant when his parents first set up the business.

Today he and managing director Chris Hayman look after more than 300 staff, the network of stores, and a manufacturing operation which supplies most of the main supermarkets, including Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Michael Dickson and Chris Hayman

Michael has been responsible for the business for more than half a century, after his father's early death saw he and late sister Christine left to take over the running of the firm when they were just teenagers.

“It’s crazy to think we were responsible for three shops and a workforce at that age while the rest of our friends were finishing their studies and still really growing up," he said.

"We were stuck with all these responsibilities and broadly clueless, or at least I was, Christine being a little older.

“We did in time, become a good team and a force to be reckoned with, so when Christine passed away 10 years ago it had a profound impact.

"I don’t think our parents would have thought the company would still be around in the 21st Century or let alone turn out as successful as it has, so I’d like to think they’d be quietly impressed by what we achieved together."

Dicksons Pork Butchers, as it was known then, in Prince Edward Road in the 1970s

The company is still very much a family business, with Elena Dickson, 44, serving as marketing director and Mike Dickson, 42, as retail growth and development director. Both are grandchildren of founders Michael and Helen.

The company marks its 70th anniversary on June 18 and the team are looking forward to celebrating with events and promotions.

Customers who also turn 70 on June 18 have the chance to win £70 of delicious goodies.

The Dicksons team will also be creating new mystery flavour pastry products and offering some of their iconic items, including saveloys, for just 70p each.

Dicksons makes around 1.4million saveloys a year.

Stores will all be decked out in bunting, and on days leading up to the anniversary the directors will be serving customers themselves at the original shop at the Nook.

“It's well known I’m not a big fan of fuss and surprises, which is why I’m letting Chris, Elena and Mike get on with it," said Michael.

"But I really do think it’s important we mark this occasion as there’s no denying it’s a brilliant achievement to still be going strong 70 years later and investing for the future in our great people, products and premises."

He added: "It has caused me to reflect that after so long serving this area we’ve become a part of many local communities and a small part of local history, none of which could of course happen without the dedication and quality of our staff in whom we’re so proud and the loyalty of our customers."

To take part in the 70th birthday competition, send your details to [email protected] or message via any of Dicksons' social media accounts before June 18. Proof of birthdate will be required.

Dicksons facts