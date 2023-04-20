Hillhead Tearooms in Lizard Lane, Whitburn, first opened its doors in April 2003 after Hillhead Farm owner Margaret Stuart transformed a former chicken shed at the scenic site.

It soon built up a regular customer base thanks to its home-cooked fresh foods and ten years ago Donna Carmichael took on the site, continuing that tradition.

With rising energy and produce costs, it’s a difficult climate for the hospitality industry, but Donna says Hillhead has been able to reach a milestone birthday thanks to its customers who come back time and time again.

Hillhead Tearooms celebrating 20 years in business

"Some people have the same order at the same time every week and we can start their order as soon as they walk in the door, people really like that familiarity,” said the businesswoman who also owns Carmichael’s deli in Seaburn Dene, which opened two years ago.

"People feel really comfortable here and some of the staff have been here since it opened 20 years ago,” she added. "Customers also like that nothing is processed, everything is cooked on site. We have a great customer base who really support us.”

Hillhead, which employs 12 local people, uses as many local suppliers as possible, with sausages from Dicksons, ice cream from Minchella’s, local farm eggs and South Shields Honey which comes from hives housed on the farm next door.

"The tearoom is very traditional, some people say it’s like their nana’s living room, but that’s all part of its charm,” said Donna. “You either love it or hate it.

Hillhead Tearoom, Lizard Lane celebrate 20 years. Owner Donna Carmichael with her staff Roslyn Dodds, Helen Beattie, Marie Hallimon and Paris Burrell.

"It’s such a great site and there’s nothing like the views we have here."

To mark their birthday, Hillhead has been decorated for the occasion and will be doing birthday cupcakes as well as a competition for its popular afternoon teas.

Other popular dishes at the tearoom include roast dinners served daily, home-made pies, saveloy dips, hot sandwiches, jacket potatoes and ploughman’s lunch, as well as a whole host of cakes and desserts.

:: Hillhead Tearooms, Lizard Lane, Whitburn, is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 4pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm. It has plenty of free parking on site.

Scones are a popular feature on the menu

Some of the homemade pies

The tearoom was created from a former poultry shed at the farm

The tearoom has a traditional feel

The tearoom also has a gift shop