It happened in January 1992 when huge crowds watched as the two pit towers came crashing down at Dawdon Colliery.

The demolition of the Theresa and Castlereagh towers was carried out by a local schoolgirl and it brought an end to the colliery which had provided work for 84 years.

A big job for Sarah Schoolgirl Sarah Davie, 7, pressed the button to send Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers crashing to the ground in January 1992.

End of a Dawdon era The sun was setting on Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers in 1992.

The changing scene in Dawdon Four separate explosive charges were let off to fell the 150ft Castlereagh Tower, and then its taller neighbour, the 187ft Theresa Tower.