WATCH: A film reminder of the day Dawdon's pit towers were demolished

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:43 BST

It was a day when an era ended in Dawdon and hundreds of you turned out to see it.

It happened in January 1992 when huge crowds watched as the two pit towers came crashing down at Dawdon Colliery.

The demolition of the Theresa and Castlereagh towers was carried out by a local schoolgirl and it brought an end to the colliery which had provided work for 84 years.

Have a look through these Sunderland Echo archive scenes and then tell us if you were there by emailing [email protected]

Schoolgirl Sarah Davie, 7, pressed the button to send Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers crashing to the ground in January 1992.

1. A big job for Sarah

Schoolgirl Sarah Davie, 7, pressed the button to send Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers crashing to the ground in January 1992. Photo: Sunderland Echo

The sun was setting on Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers in 1992.

2. End of a Dawdon era

The sun was setting on Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers in 1992. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Four separate explosive charges were let off to fell the 150ft Castlereagh Tower, and then its taller neighbour, the 187ft Theresa Tower.

3. The changing scene in Dawdon

Four separate explosive charges were let off to fell the 150ft Castlereagh Tower, and then its taller neighbour, the 187ft Theresa Tower. Photo: Sunderland Echo

The towers which guarded the Theresa and Castlereagh shafts.

4. Memories from Dawdon

The towers which guarded the Theresa and Castlereagh shafts. | se

