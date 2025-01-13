It happened in January 1992 when huge crowds watched as the two pit towers came crashing down at Dawdon Colliery.
The demolition of the Theresa and Castlereagh towers was carried out by a local schoolgirl and it brought an end to the colliery which had provided work for 84 years.
1. A big job for Sarah
Schoolgirl Sarah Davie, 7, pressed the button to send Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers crashing to the ground in January 1992. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. End of a Dawdon era
The sun was setting on Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers in 1992. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. The changing scene in Dawdon
Four separate explosive charges were let off to fell the 150ft Castlereagh Tower, and then its taller neighbour, the 187ft Theresa Tower. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Memories from Dawdon
The towers which guarded the Theresa and Castlereagh shafts. | se
