A stretch of Durham’s coast became Hollywood-by-the-sea when a film crew moved in to shoot scenes for a major cinema picture - 34 years ago this week.

Twentieth Century Fox based a unit at Dawdon Colliery for location shooting for their sci-fi epic Alien III.

‘The dark shoreline of a distant planet’

Dawdon sands play a starring role as the planet, Fiorina 161 in the 1992 film Alien 3, starring Sigourney Weaver. | other 3rd party

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The derelict beach has become the dark shoreline of a distant planet, with North Easterners playing the roles of shambling, shaven-headed prisoners.

“The scene, which will form the opening seconds of the film, is the only location shooting taking place.

“The rest of the film will be shot at Pinewood, built to resemble Dawdon Beach.”

Dawdon Colliery pictured in an undated Sunderland Echo archive photo. | se

The crew used the canteen at Dawdon pit

Colliery offices were transformed into changing and make-up rooms, and the crew also used the pit’s canteen and toilet.

Dawdon beach was chosen after location managers visited sites throughout the country.

