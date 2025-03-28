The film crew which came to Dawdon beach - 34 years ago this week

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A stretch of Durham’s coast became Hollywood-by-the-sea when a film crew moved in to shoot scenes for a major cinema picture - 34 years ago this week.

Twentieth Century Fox based a unit at Dawdon Colliery for location shooting for their sci-fi epic Alien III.

‘The dark shoreline of a distant planet’

Dawdon sands play a starring role as the planet, Fiorina 161 in the 1992 film Alien 3, starring Sigourney Weaver. Dawdon sands play a starring role as the planet, Fiorina 161 in the 1992 film Alien 3, starring Sigourney Weaver.
Dawdon sands play a starring role as the planet, Fiorina 161 in the 1992 film Alien 3, starring Sigourney Weaver. | other 3rd party

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The derelict beach has become the dark shoreline of a distant planet, with North Easterners playing the roles of shambling, shaven-headed prisoners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The scene, which will form the opening seconds of the film, is the only location shooting taking place.

“The rest of the film will be shot at Pinewood, built to resemble Dawdon Beach.”

Dawdon Colliery pictured in an undated Sunderland Echo archive photo.Dawdon Colliery pictured in an undated Sunderland Echo archive photo.
Dawdon Colliery pictured in an undated Sunderland Echo archive photo. | se

The crew used the canteen at Dawdon pit

Colliery offices were transformed into changing and make-up rooms, and the crew also used the pit’s canteen and toilet.

Dawdon beach was chosen after location managers visited sites throughout the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tell us if you remember the time when the film crew came to Dawdon. Maybe you got to meet the visiting film crew and can remember the chats you had with them. We want to know all about it.

Share your memories by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland EchoFilmMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice