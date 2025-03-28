The film crew which came to Dawdon beach - 34 years ago this week
Twentieth Century Fox based a unit at Dawdon Colliery for location shooting for their sci-fi epic Alien III.
‘The dark shoreline of a distant planet’
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The derelict beach has become the dark shoreline of a distant planet, with North Easterners playing the roles of shambling, shaven-headed prisoners.
“The scene, which will form the opening seconds of the film, is the only location shooting taking place.
“The rest of the film will be shot at Pinewood, built to resemble Dawdon Beach.”
The crew used the canteen at Dawdon pit
Colliery offices were transformed into changing and make-up rooms, and the crew also used the pit’s canteen and toilet.
Dawdon beach was chosen after location managers visited sites throughout the country.
