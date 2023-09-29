News you can trust since 1873
Dancing On Ice 2024 star who graced a Sunderland stage

Three names confirmed. Watch out for more

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
A stage star has been announced as an early contender for Dancing On Ice 2024 - but you might remember her in these Sunderland scenes.

Claire Sweeney is one of three stars so far unveiled for next year's ice skating competition alongside former boxer Ricky Hatton and S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt.

We've got all the latest news on the series on a specially dedicated Dancing On Ice page on the Sunderland Echo website.

It's just 5 years since Claire shone alongside Tom Chambers at the Sunderland Empire stage in the Watermill Theatre production of Crazy For You.

Claire Sweeney starred alongside Tom Chambers at the Sunderland Empire in 2018.Claire Sweeney starred alongside Tom Chambers at the Sunderland Empire in 2018.
The toe-tapping Broadway classic musical stars Claire as Irene, Tom as Bobby and Charlotte Wakefield as Polly.

Claire's been a star for two decades

It featured memorable tunes, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Embraceable You.

Claire has a television and theatre career which spans over 20 years.

Claire Sweeney - with co-star Tom Chambers - in Sunderland 5 years ago.Claire Sweeney - with co-star Tom Chambers - in Sunderland 5 years ago.
She is probably best known for playing the role of Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside, with other credits including Clocking Off, Loose Women and Merseybeat.

Follow our Dancing On Ice page for the latest updates.

