A stage star has been announced as an early contender for Dancing On Ice 2024 - but you might remember her in these Sunderland scenes.
Claire Sweeney is one of three stars so far unveiled for next year's ice skating competition alongside former boxer Ricky Hatton and S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt.
It's just 5 years since Claire shone alongside Tom Chambers at the Sunderland Empire stage in the Watermill Theatre production of Crazy For You.
The toe-tapping Broadway classic musical stars Claire as Irene, Tom as Bobby and Charlotte Wakefield as Polly.
Claire's been a star for two decades
It featured memorable tunes, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Embraceable You.
Claire has a television and theatre career which spans over 20 years.
She is probably best known for playing the role of Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside, with other credits including Clocking Off, Loose Women and Merseybeat.
