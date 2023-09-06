Watch more videos on Shots!

It may have been one of the warmest days of the year, but the Beauty & the Beast cast were in full festive mode when they gathered in costume at Lumley Castle to wet Wearside’s whistle for panto season.

Running from Friday, December 8, 2023 – Sunday, December 31, 2023, this year’s seasonal spectacular will star Emmerdale and Ackley Bridge actor Charlie Hardwick as Fairy Bon Bon, Channel 5 Milkshake! TV favourite Olivia Birchenough as Belle and Samuel Wyn-Morris, who last appeared at the Empire in the UK Les Misérables tour, as the monstrous Beast.

And, back by popular demand, are Empire panto regulars Miss Rory (from Newcastle’s Boulevard cabaret club ) who’ll be appearing in an array of colourful costumes this year as Rorina La Plonk alongside panto comic Tom Whalley, reinvented as Louis La Plonk.

The Beauty and the Beast cast are ready to sprinkle some panto magic. Photos by Barry Pells

The double act are back for a fourth year and are always a hit with Empire audiences.

Speaking about what appealed to her about in appearing in the Empire panto this year, Charlie, from Wallsend in Newcastle, said: “One of the first things is that I love the Empire building, it’s beautiful, and I’d not done anything here before. Also, it means I get to be home for Christmas.

"I hate the winter, but being able to be home and doing a panto where I can feel the warmth, the glow of the lights and children laughing really appealed to me.”

Charlie, who’s appeared in a host of big TV shows including Byker Grove, Vera, Our Friends In The North and Eastenders, as well as film roles in Purely Belter and Billy Elliot, says panto is a great introduction to theatre for kids.

The cast of this year's Beauty and the Beast pantomime at Lumley Castle. Photo by Barry Pells.

"Sometimes, people feel like theatre can be intimidating, but panto helps to given them that confidence that it is for them. They can cross through that door and feel utter ownership.”

Miss Rory will be bringing her unique mischievous brand of comedy back to the Empire.

“It really is the most wonderful time of the year and what better place to spend the most wonderful time of the year than the most wonderful theatre in the country: the Sunderland Empire.”

She added: “Tom and I are both so grateful for becoming part of your Christmas tradition. People keep saying ‘you really make our Christmas’ but you make our Christmas as well.”

Charlie Hardwick as Fairy Bon Bon

Speaking about Rorina’s fabulous costumes, she said: “This year it’s Rorina La Plonk, we’ve got a French bent on things with it being Beauty & the Beast.

"There’s some fabulous costumes this year and a great finale. I think this year’s will be the best yet. I say that every year, but I think this year’s will really knock everything else out of the water.”