One man’s Father’s Day story might be the most dramatic in Wearside history.

Sunderland man Jeff Wright could hardly have had a more eventful year than in 2000.

A dad to triplets

He was made redundant on his 38th birthday 25 years ago, but soon found that he had landed a job that would last him for life. That job was caring for his new-born triplets who were named Lucie, Annie and Thomas.

To make the year even more dramatic, the three new additions to the family were allowed home from hospital on Father’s Day that year.

Life changed forever for the former Dewhirst worker and his wife Jane when they turned to fertility treatment and were successful at their first attempt.

Jeff Wright and Jane Wright with their triplets - Lucy, Annie and Thomas. | se

From Dewhirst worker to house dad

The little ones were born eight weeks prematurely and Jeff was to become a house dad for the babies while his wife returned to her teaching post.

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The triplets were allowed home after a month in hospital building up their strength, and now the couple are trying to establish a daily routine.”

He lost his job on his birthday - but Jeff Wright took his new-born triplets home in time for Father's Day. | se

Jane said back in 2000: “After the first night at home we were a bit shell-shocked but being able to take them home for the first time on Father’s Day was the perfect present for Jeff.”

