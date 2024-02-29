Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are a cautious bunch here in the North East. And as we recognise Leap Day – a day where women were traditionally invited to propose to their partners – we wanted to know more about the quirky conventions and superstitions that have played a part in your life.

Did your mam and dad always warn you about putting shoes on the table? Was it a recognised rule in your family to never, ever cross on the stairs? And have you passed down the practice of saluting lone magpies to your children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See how many of these superstitions you know and follow in your own households. Visit our Wearside Echoes group on Facebook to join the debate.

We have been asking Wearside Echoes readers for their most memorable superstitions and traditions from growing up in Sunderland. What's yours?

What’s happening at the dinner table?

Lawrence Smith: “Throwing spilled salt over the right shoulder.”

Tanya L Oliver: “Never cross knives and forks.”

Marilyn Goldberg: “Breaking two matchsticks whenever something (like a glass or plate) got broken ‘because breakages come in threes’.”

Which superstitions from childhood do you continue to live by today? Picture: Adobe Stock.

Frank Froud: “Too much salt in your hand throw it over your shoulder, don't know why.”

Hello Mr Magpie, how’s your wife and family?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alyson Tennant: “No birds or pearls in the house. Both are very unlucky.”

Steve Brown: “Always greet a lone magpie with morning/afternoon Mr Magpie.”

Beverley Potter: “No birds, or anything to do with birds, in the home. Mam always said they were unlucky, so never got that budgie I wanted when I was six.”

Mandy Ochoa: “Magpies sent them into a frenzy of nodding, saluting and asking about your father.”

Shoes off!

Norma Elliott: “Never put new shoes on the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Tree: “Never put a new pair of shoes onto the table. I still follow this rule.”

Glynis Walker: “Shoes on a table! An absolute NO!”

Samantha Jane: “Don’t put new shoes on a table. Don't cross on stairs, don't walk under a ladder!”

Viv Hutchinson: “Not to cut nails in a Sunday, no saying ‘pig’ on Friday, no new shoes on table, throwing salt over right shoulder for luck, don't swallow bubbly – your bones will stick together.”

The ‘rules’ we follow

Sam Neil: “Don’t eat apple seeds or a tree will grow in your tummy. Christmas tree went up 12 days before the 25th and came down 12 days after. Don’t eat cheese before bed cos it’ll give you nightmares. If the wind changes your face will stay like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lavinia Waller: “All of these are still in my mind and unconsciously I still follow them.”

Rosemarie Barratt Simpson: “All of the above! Our lives were ruled by superstition, that was to be ignored at your peril. My mother often preached these superstitions out in rhyme. ‘Better you were never born than to be Sunday shorn’ was no haircuts on Sunday.”