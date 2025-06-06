This has to rank as the most unusual pot of tea which was ever brewed up - and it happened in Sunderland.

Forty two years ago, a group of Sunderland Cub Scouts took up a national challenge like no other. They had to make a cup of tea for a special person in the most unusual place.

Cubs serve up a cup of tea to Joe Braith (Lion) and Clive Hopkins (Tin Man). | se

Serving tea to the Tin Man

It would be fair to say that they certainly did that. They served up a cuppa to the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion in the cockpit of a Vulcan bomber!

The creative youngsters were all members of the Grange Cub Scout pack which was based at West Park Church in Sunderland.

At the time, there was a National Cub Scout Tea Making Challenge and the winners would get a trip to Amsterdam.

Brewing up in the cockpit of a Vulcan bomber

Pack leader Kathleen Shipley took up the cause for the cubs when they said they wanted to enter the competition. She wrote to the Empire and to Sunderland Airport.

Cowardly Lion Joe Braith and Tin Man Clive Hopkins enjoy a cuppa in the Vulcan bomber in 1983. | se

Her aim was to ask if the Cubs could serve tea to the Tin Man and the Lion from the cast of Wizard of Oz.

And sure enough, it all went ahead in the cockpit of a Vulcan bomber at the North East Air Museum which was based at Sunderland Airport.

But we have questions. How did the Cubs do? And did their tea-making efforts win that trip to Amsterdam, or was there a more unusual tea-serving feat somewhere else in the country.

Get in touch if you have the answer.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.