Here’s a serious question for you and we want your answers.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have games of conkers been consigned to the past or are they still a part of life in modern day Sunderland?

Conkers were a big part of our childhood but do the children of modern day Wearside still love a game? | other 3rd party

Niners, tenners and higher

There are so many leisure options for people to choose from these days but thousands of us will remember the times when we had a niner, tenner or maybe even higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us if you remember soaking your best conker in vinegar to harden it for future games.

It is 30 years since conkers were in the Sunderland headlines because bad weather had meant there was a shortage.

Playground games at Barnes Junior School

Barnes Junior School pupil Ian Dunn (right) accepts a challenge from Daniel Reekie, while waiting for their chance at conkers are (from left) Richard Marsden, Ryan Kent, Nicola Redpath, Mark Slaughter and Richard Divers. | se

Fatfield children had a bumper collection

The game is about to grab the headlines once more as the annual World Conker Championships will be held on October 12. It has been held since 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conkers has been a popular game for children for centuries. | other 3rd party

These Fatfield youngsters were hoping for a bumper harvest when they went out looking for conkers on their way home from school in October 1956.

The search is on for conkers in this autumnal picture taken in Fatfield and dated 1956. | se

Conkers was first thought to have been played with the fruits of the horse chestnut tree in the 18th Century.

Horse Chestnut trees can live to 300 years old and grow to 120ft.

We want your memories of playing conkers as a child and whether you still enjoy the age-old pastime with your children,

Tell us about the childhood games that you loved, by emailing [email protected]