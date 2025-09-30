Games of conkers: Are they still a thing or consigned to Sunderland's past? We want your views

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Here’s a serious question for you and we want your answers.

Have games of conkers been consigned to the past or are they still a part of life in modern day Sunderland?

Conkers were a big part of our childhood but do the children of modern day Wearside still love a game?placeholder image
Niners, tenners and higher

There are so many leisure options for people to choose from these days but thousands of us will remember the times when we had a niner, tenner or maybe even higher.

Tell us if you remember soaking your best conker in vinegar to harden it for future games.

It is 30 years since conkers were in the Sunderland headlines because bad weather had meant there was a shortage.

Playground games at Barnes Junior School

Barnes Junior School pupil Ian Dunn (right) accepts a challenge from Daniel Reekie, while waiting for their chance at conkers are (from left) Richard Marsden, Ryan Kent, Nicola Redpath, Mark Slaughter and Richard Divers.placeholder image
Somehow, though, these Barnes Junior School pupils still kept the game alive in 1995 when they held there own playground championship. Tell is if you are in the picture.

Fatfield children had a bumper collection

The game is about to grab the headlines once more as the annual World Conker Championships will be held on October 12. It has been held since 1965.

Conkers has been a popular game for children for centuries.placeholder image
These Fatfield youngsters were hoping for a bumper harvest when they went out looking for conkers on their way home from school in October 1956.

The search is on for conkers in this autumnal picture taken in Fatfield and dated 1956.placeholder image
Conkers was first thought to have been played with the fruits of the horse chestnut tree in the 18th Century.

Horse Chestnut trees can live to 300 years old and grow to 120ft.

We want your memories of playing conkers as a child and whether you still enjoy the age-old pastime with your children,

Tell us about the childhood games that you loved, by emailing [email protected]

