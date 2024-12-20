No white Christmas: So here's a whole retro Cleadon Hills gallery of them

Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:40 BST

Dreaming of a white Christmas? It’s not looking likely so we created one for you.

Join us on a slippery journey back in time to the Cleadon Hills.

We have fun reminders of ski-ing, toboganning and sledging from 1967 to 2010.

People of all ages - and a keen West Highland terrier called Peter - all got stuck in. Have a look.

A gallery of great snow scenes from Cleadon spanning 50 years in the life of the hills.

Trevor Allison, David Allen and Peter, a West Highland terrier, were quick to take advantage of the winter's first fall of snow at Cleadon Hills in 1967.

These skiers spent time on Cleadon Hill as Christmas approached in 1976.

Getting ready for a downhill run in this look back to 2004.

