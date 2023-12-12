It's all about 1966 - Caslaws, Simpson Street School and more

A festive treat for history lovers is coming to Sunderland next week.

Wearside life in 1966 will be under the spotlight next Tuesday at the monthly talk of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Historian Philip Curtis will be giving the presentation which will be packed with photos from the year when the World Cup came to England.

The Georgian State Dancers in Sunderland in 1966.

A packed year in Sunderland history

But there was lots more happening on top of the football.

The clock at the north end of the station was demolished that year, and the Georgian State Dancers came to the Empire.

Philip said: "They played to packed houses for the two weeks of World Cup matches in Sunderland."

Get ready for reminders of Caslaws, Simpson Street School, Books Fashions and the Devonia school ship.

Caslaw Hayter and Tate in High Street West in 1966. They specialised in school uniforms.

A festive treat for history lovers

Hymie and Gertie Book - behind the scenes at Books Fashions.

It all adds up to a packed programme of entertainment at The Bethany Centre, Bede Tower, in Ryhope Road.

The talk, titled Sunderland in 1966, starts at 7.30pm but doors open at 6.40pm.

Simpson Street School.

All are welcome and the cost is £2 for members of the Antiquarian Society or £3 for non-members.

The Devonia leaving with another shipload of students.

You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org