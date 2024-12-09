An XL dose of retro festive clothes for Christmas Jumper Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Dec 2024, 12:32 BST

It’s time for a touch of festive fashion as we celebrate Christmas Jumper Day.

The big day is on December 12. We couldn’t help but get into the spirit of the occasion with a selection of festive wear from 2013 to 2015.

We have scenes from Hudson Road, Dame Dorothy School, EDF Energy and more.

Try these Echo retro scenes out for size.

Harking back to Hudson Road Primary School. It's a fantastic festive focus from 2013.

1. Happy Christmas at Hudson Road

Harking back to Hudson Road Primary School. It's a fantastic festive focus from 2013. | se

We're loving the home-made Christmas jumpers in this scene from Portland Academy in 2013.

2. Perfectly festive at Portland Academy

We're loving the home-made Christmas jumpers in this scene from Portland Academy in 2013. | se

Taking you back to Dame Dorothy School on Christmas Jumper Day in 2013.

3. Delightful at Dame Dorothy

Taking you back to Dame Dorothy School on Christmas Jumper Day in 2013. | se

Christmas jumpers at the ready in 2013. Pictured (l to r front row) are Danny Venton, Lesley Savage and David Fallon, (back row) Fiona Menham, Jamie Spears, Michelle McCabe, Stephanie Gallon and Lauren Tallintire.

4. A feast of festive fashion

Christmas jumpers at the ready in 2013. Pictured (l to r front row) are Danny Venton, Lesley Savage and David Fallon, (back row) Fiona Menham, Jamie Spears, Michelle McCabe, Stephanie Gallon and Lauren Tallintire. | se

