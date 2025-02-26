Fifty years of sterling work in the NHS is being celebrated by Chris Macklin - and here he is pictured with his first ever contract which he signed in 1975.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris has looked back on an amazing career which included posts in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

‘I have enjoyed my career ever since – every single day’

He is now a non-executive director at University Hospitals Tees, and signed his first contract in the National Health Service on February 24, 1975 as a clerical officer at Hampshire Area Health Authority in Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, his career has taken him across the country in various roles – and has also included meeting his wife Claire and having his two children Robert and Hannah, before eventually ending in Teesside.

Chris said: “I started at the very bottom rung of the ladder and have enjoyed my career ever since – every single day.

Chris Macklin with his first NHS contract when he was earning £1,050 per annum. | other 3rd party

First grandchild is on the way

“I hope my enthusiasm has rubbed off on others and I have made a difference and been able to bring my experience and knowledge to different organisations.”

Chris, who will retire at the end of April as he prepares for the arrival of his first grandchild, has held numerous positions, including at Westminster Hospital in London, to North Wales and then to Norfolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in 1996 when he was asked to work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead that he made his move to the North East.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead | .

Important roles across the North East

He then worked in other positions including as director of finance at Sunderland Primary Care Trust, then into a group position at NHS South of Tyne and Wear, before a move to the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group as chief finance officer and then as a lay member.

After having a well-earned rest, he was asked if he was interested in serving as a non-executive director at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and later the University Hospitals Tees group.

Professor Derek Bell, the group’s chairman, said: “He has been an inspirational leader over the course of his career and I would like to congratulate him on reaching 50 years in the NHS – a magnificent achievement.”