'The surgeon came into the room with a big smile on his face': Roker mam relives daughter's heart transplant
But Sunderland mum Cheryl Archbold didn’t get home for 14 weeks because her daughter Beatrix had something much worse than a suspected Covid infection. She was diagnosed with a seriously poorly heart.
From Roker to 14 months at a hospital bedside
The story of a little girl’s battle for life - and her mum and dad’s traumatic wait to see if she would pull through - has been shared with us.
Mum Cheryl spoke to Wearside Echoes for the finale of series 1 of our podcast series.
She re-lived everything from her childhood growing up in Roker, playing in Roker Park, and watching her nana Peggy having a great time in the Sea Road charity shops.
The experts who saved Bea’s life
Cheryl talked of how she and partner Terry lost a daughter Isabel who was stillborn, and then faced more trauma.
Their daughter Beatrix was less than two years old when she was rushed into hospital with an enlarged heart.
She had an operation to fit a line into her body so she could receive medication but she had a cardiac arrest and was saved by expert surgeons at the Freeman Hospital who performed open heart surgery.
There was a 14-month wait for a new heart.
The little girl lived in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for a year and was attached to tubes which acted as her ventricles.
Then came the day when everything was on the line.
It was the day when Terry and Cheryl got ‘the call’ to say a heart had been found and they waited to see if Beatrix would pull through it.
Her legs gave way as the reality took hold
‘As soon as I saw the number I knew what it was going to be,” said Cheryl.
She said she watched the team of experts run through a checklist and set off to collect the heart. That was when, she said, she felt her legs give way, thinking ‘this could be real’.
Hours later, she and Terry waited in a room to see if Beatrix had pulled through.
Cheryl emotionally recalled: “We waited in the parents room. The surgeon came in and there was just, there was just a smile on her face.”
Weeks later, Beatrix was home and a whole new life began.
Yet this is only a tiny part of Cheryl’s incredible interview for Wearside Echoes.
Her story is available here and on all major podcast platforms.
