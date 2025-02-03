She went into hospital thinking she’d be there for a few hours.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Sunderland mum Cheryl Archbold didn’t get home for 14 weeks because her daughter Beatrix had something much worse than a suspected Covid infection. She was diagnosed with a seriously poorly heart.

Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others. | se

From Roker to 14 months at a hospital bedside

The story of a little girl’s battle for life - and her mum and dad’s traumatic wait to see if she would pull through - has been shared with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Cheryl spoke to Wearside Echoes for the finale of series 1 of our podcast series.

She re-lived everything from her childhood growing up in Roker, playing in Roker Park, and watching her nana Peggy having a great time in the Sea Road charity shops.

The experts who saved Bea’s life

Mini super hero Beatrix Archbold.

Their daughter Beatrix was less than two years old when she was rushed into hospital with an enlarged heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day ‘the call’ came

There was a 14-month wait for a new heart.

Beatrix Archbold and her dad Terry, pictured on the day of a sponsored parachute jump last year. | ugc

Then came the day when everything was on the line.

It was the day when Terry and Cheryl got ‘the call’ to say a heart had been found and they waited to see if Beatrix would pull through it.

Her legs gave way as the reality took hold

‘As soon as I saw the number I knew what it was going to be,” said Cheryl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugs from mum and dad for heart transplant girl Beatrix Archbold. | ugc

She said she watched the team of experts run through a checklist and set off to collect the heart. That was when, she said, she felt her legs give way, thinking ‘this could be real’.

Hours later, she and Terry waited in a room to see if Beatrix had pulled through.

Cheryl emotionally recalled: “We waited in the parents room. The surgeon came in and there was just, there was just a smile on her face.”

Available on podcast platforms

Weeks later, Beatrix was home and a whole new life began.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Yet this is only a tiny part of Cheryl’s incredible interview for Wearside Echoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her story is available here and on all major podcast platforms.

Eight remarkable people have shared their stories for the first series of our new podcast which was sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Each of those episodes can be enjoyed by clicking on this link.