The stunned Sunderland mam of a courageous heart transplant girl was today trying to process some huge news.

Cheryl Archbold, whose little girl Beatrix received a new heart in 2023, has been given the British Citizen Award (BCA) to celebrate her ‘outstanding contributions to society’.

Cheryl Archbold who launched the Bea's 500 Crew as a 'pay it forward' group to help others. | se

‘She made it her mission to help other people’

Cheryl, from Roker and who shared her story for the Wearside Echoes podcast earlier this year, said: “I am gobsmacked and incredibly humbled.”

Beatrix would only return home if a successful heart transplant took place. She remained in hospital for just under 15 months, during which time Cheryl lived at the hospital.

But she did more than just keep a vigil by her daughter’s bedside. She made it her mission to help other people.

Beatrix Archbold celebrating her fourth birthday in style earlier this year. | ugc

Bea’s 500 Crew has raised £23,000 to help other people

There were no facilities to provide parents at the unit with respite. It inspired Cheryl to find a solution.

She set up a partnership with the local park to allow use of a building, forged a team of volunteers to provide holistic therapies and started to support parents’ mental health.

She arranged birthday events, Easter and Christmas activities for all the children and families on the unit, all whilst dealing with her own trauma.

Mum Cheryl is pictured with Beatrix on a day of tests in hospital in 2023. | ugc

In 2023, Beatrix received a successful heart transplant and returned home but Cheryl continued to work to support the children and families on the ward.

‘I am just truly blessed to be able to have so much support from my friends, family and other parents’

She created ‘Bea’s 500 Crew’, Members pay in £1 per week, and the money is distributed to a person in need or a cause each week. To date, the fund has paid out over £23,000.

Cheryl will collect the award at the Palace of Westminster in a presentation hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright. It will be attended by BCA Patrons Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia.

Wearside Echoes - the podcast addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Cheryl added: “When we were in hospital, our focus was just getting through each day, but then there were moments of how can we make this better for the families in here.

“We tried to make each day count and keep the hope that one day Beatrix would get home. But even back then, I knew my experiences meant something else and that I wanted to spread the love!”

Cheryl reflected on the days when ‘so many people, often complete strangers’ gave her and her family so much love, support and kindness.

“I am incredibly grateful that we have been one of the lucky families that got to bring their child home, all due to the selflessness of a stranger saying yes to organ donation.

“I am just truly blessed to be able to have so much support from my friends, family and other parents from the ward in spreading a little bit of happiness to other people when they need it.”

People can continue to help Bea’s 500 Crew and to find out more visit here.

And to learn more about organ donation, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.

You can listen to Cheryl’s Wearside Echoes podcast interview in full here.