'I was the chef when Jimmy Carter made his 'Haway the Lads' speech'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland chef has re-lived the memorable day when he catered for American president Jimmy Carter - on the very day he made an unforgettable speech.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Meade was one of the people on duty at Newcastle Civic Centre Banqueting Suite when Mr Carter came to the North East in 1977.

Former US President Jimmy Carter. | PA Wire

Pyrex, Washington and Newcastle

The Sunderland Echo told how the President visited Pyrex as well as Washington.

But Anthony remembered another famous part of the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were in lock down in the kitchen while the president made his speech outside our kitchen,” said Sunderland man Anthony.

Anthony Meade, left, in his days as a chef in Newcastle. | ugc

‘He called out Howay the Lads’

“The porter was able to take a photo from a spot upstairs. You will remember he picked up a small child from the crowd and called out Howay The Lads.”

Anthony added: “We cooked for many well known figureheads in those days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former US President Jimmy Carter, seen with his wife Rosalynn. (Picture: PA)

People waited outside Pyrex for hours

People had waited hours to see the presidential party which visited the Corning factory in Sunderland where Pyrex glass products were made.

President Carter stepped out of his limousine, waved and smiled at the crowd, and told them: “It is nice to be here. I am so happy.”

President Jimmy Carter plants a tree at Washington Old Hall in 1977, while Britain's Prime Minister, James Callaghan, looks on.

Later the same day, he went to Washington and the reception was just as tumultuous.

Seaburn and then retirement

But Anthony remembered his special visitor on the day he was in control at the banqueting suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony moved to Seaburn and worked Seaburn until his retirement. His last job was as head chef at Martino.

These days, he is enjoying his spare time as a student pilot.

Tell us about the VIPs you have met by emailing [email protected]