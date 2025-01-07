'I was the chef when Jimmy Carter made his 'Haway the Lads' speech'
Anthony Meade was one of the people on duty at Newcastle Civic Centre Banqueting Suite when Mr Carter came to the North East in 1977.
Pyrex, Washington and Newcastle
The Sunderland Echo told how the President visited Pyrex as well as Washington.
But Anthony remembered another famous part of the agenda.
“We were in lock down in the kitchen while the president made his speech outside our kitchen,” said Sunderland man Anthony.
‘He called out Howay the Lads’
“The porter was able to take a photo from a spot upstairs. You will remember he picked up a small child from the crowd and called out Howay The Lads.”
Anthony added: “We cooked for many well known figureheads in those days.”
People had waited hours to see the presidential party which visited the Corning factory in Sunderland where Pyrex glass products were made.
President Carter stepped out of his limousine, waved and smiled at the crowd, and told them: “It is nice to be here. I am so happy.”
Later the same day, he went to Washington and the reception was just as tumultuous.
Seaburn and then retirement
But Anthony remembered his special visitor on the day he was in control at the banqueting suite.
Anthony moved to Seaburn and worked Seaburn until his retirement. His last job was as head chef at Martino.
These days, he is enjoying his spare time as a student pilot.
