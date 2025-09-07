Grandparents joined in with a day of learning at Sunderland High School in 2003.placeholder image
Shout out to Sunderland nanas and grandads as we celebrate National Grandparents Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

There’s nothing quite like spending time with your nanas and grandads - and you can celebrate them on Grandparents Day.

Sunday, September 7 is Grandparents Day in 2025 and it is a chance to celebrate those extra special people in your lives.

We are celebrating with a look back at nanas and grandads who made the headlines in the Sunderland Echo over the years.

Enjoy the photo memories.

Another great scene from the Grandparents Day event held at Sunderland High School 22 years ago.

1. Great times in 2003

Grandparents went back to school for this day of learning at Sunderland High School in 2003.

2. Back to the classroom at the High School

Holly Dunningham shows Rita Dunningham and Judith Hudson how she uses the computers, during Grandparents Day at Sunderland High School in 2004.

3. Holly shows her computer skills

There was a dressing up theme at Sunderland High Juniors when they held a Grandparents Day event 19 years ago.

4. Dressing up in 2006

