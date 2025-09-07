We are celebrating with a look back at nanas and grandads who made the headlines in the Sunderland Echo over the years.
Enjoy the photo memories.
1. Great times in 2003
Another great scene from the Grandparents Day event held at Sunderland High School 22 years ago. | se
2. Back to the classroom at the High School
Grandparents went back to school for this day of learning at Sunderland High School in 2003. | se
3. Holly shows her computer skills
Holly Dunningham shows Rita Dunningham and Judith Hudson how she uses the computers, during Grandparents Day at Sunderland High School in 2004. | se
4. Dressing up in 2006
There was a dressing up theme at Sunderland High Juniors when they held a Grandparents Day event 19 years ago. | se