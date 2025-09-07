Sunday, September 7 is Grandparents Day in 2025 and it is a chance to celebrate those extra special people in your lives.

We are celebrating with a look back at nanas and grandads who made the headlines in the Sunderland Echo over the years.

Enjoy the photo memories.

In case you missed it;

1 . Great times in 2003 Another great scene from the Grandparents Day event held at Sunderland High School 22 years ago. | se Photo Sales

2 . Back to the classroom at the High School Grandparents went back to school for this day of learning at Sunderland High School in 2003. | se Photo Sales

3 . Holly shows her computer skills Holly Dunningham shows Rita Dunningham and Judith Hudson how she uses the computers, during Grandparents Day at Sunderland High School in 2004. | se Photo Sales