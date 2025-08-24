When Tony Blackburn and Noel Edmonds were the midfield stars at Roker Park
A Radio One team of disc jockeys drew 16,518 people and then beat BBC Radio Newcastle 5-2 in 1977.
Noel Edmonds and Tony Blackburn in midfield
The event was held for charity and the £11,000 raised bought Sunshine coaches for disabled and under-privileged children.
When the football started there was never a dull moment.
Diddy’ David Hamilton operated as an orthodox outside right and put over dozens of crosses.
With Noel Edmonds and Tony Blackburn bulldozing their way through the massed defence, a penalty was awarded by referee Bobby Kerr - after he had caught the ball himself.
Skipper Hamilton scored from the spot at the third attempt, and then the goal rush was on.
Linesman Bob Lee also had a hand in one of Radio Newcastle’s goals, but the referee chose to ignore that, and awarded the goal.
The match was organised by the Tyne and Wear Committee of the Variety Club of Great Britain but that wasn’t Tony’s only starring appearance in Sunderland.
Four years earlier, he was a guest at Milburns bakery and did a radio show while he was there.
