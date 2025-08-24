What a day that must have been - the day Tony Blackburn and Noel Edmonds were the midfield duo in a game at Roker Park.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Radio One team of disc jockeys drew 16,518 people and then beat BBC Radio Newcastle 5-2 in 1977.

Tony Blackburn was a visitor to Milburns bakery in Sunderland in 1973. | se

Noel Edmonds and Tony Blackburn in midfield

The event was held for charity and the £11,000 raised bought Sunshine coaches for disabled and under-privileged children.

Read More 13 scenes you will remember if you lived in Sunderland in 1995

When the football started there was never a dull moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diddy’ David Hamilton operated as an orthodox outside right and put over dozens of crosses.

A trendy looking DJ Noel Edmonds is pictured here in 1974 beside his Ford Capri Mk II. | Larry Ellis/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

With Noel Edmonds and Tony Blackburn bulldozing their way through the massed defence, a penalty was awarded by referee Bobby Kerr - after he had caught the ball himself.

Who remembers the match?

Skipper Hamilton scored from the spot at the third attempt, and then the goal rush was on.

Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr lifting the 1973 FA Cup after beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley. He was the referee at the 1977 charity match. | se

Linesman Bob Lee also had a hand in one of Radio Newcastle’s goals, but the referee chose to ignore that, and awarded the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was organised by the Tyne and Wear Committee of the Variety Club of Great Britain but that wasn’t Tony’s only starring appearance in Sunderland.

Four years earlier, he was a guest at Milburns bakery and did a radio show while he was there.

Workers watched as Tony took to the airwaves. Were you there?

Did you meet Tony, or any of the other stars who took part in the charity match.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.