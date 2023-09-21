News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland's Carley Hill neighbourhood, spanning 70 years of history

A community in the picture: Yours could be next

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

We've got cricket in the 1950s, fish and chips in the early 2000s and a summer play scheme from 1979.

The common denominator is it all happened in the Carley Hill area and it has all been preserved by the Sunderland Echo archives.

We wanted to share it all with you one more time.

So have a look at scenes from Carley Hill Primary School, Fountain's chip shop, Wearmouth Bowling Club and Wearside House.

We turned to the Echo archives to get these nostalgic views of Carley Hill's past.

1. Carley Hill on camera

H P Clode (left) and T Moffat leave the pavilion to open Wearmouth's innings against South Shields at Carley Hill in 1955.

2. On their way to the crease

On their marks at the Carley Hill Junior School Summer play scheme in 1979. Pictured left to right are : Alison Chipp, 11, Beverley Orr 14, Donna Dennis 11 and Jacqueline Baker 12.

3. Ready for action

Wearmouth CW Bowling Club's new bowling green at Carley Hill was officially opened in 1980. There to perform the honours were SAFC stars alongside Tommy Wilson (Welfare Secretary and bowls club chairman), member Albert Fenwick, bowling, and Bill Ogilvie (Welfare Officer NCB).

4. On the green in 1980

