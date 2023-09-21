Nine pictures of Sunderland's Carley Hill neighbourhood, spanning 70 years of history
We've got cricket in the 1950s, fish and chips in the early 2000s and a summer play scheme from 1979.
The common denominator is it all happened in the Carley Hill area and it has all been preserved by the Sunderland Echo archives.
We wanted to share it all with you one more time.
So have a look at scenes from Carley Hill Primary School, Fountain's chip shop, Wearmouth Bowling Club and Wearside House.
