Single or return? Your choice as we look back on the days when you got your bus tickets from the conductor.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not so long ago when the ‘clippie’ was a common sight on routes across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Plenty of room for recollections

To start our look back in time, here is a line-up of bus conductresses in Sunderland in 1940.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us if you recognise these bus conductresses who were on duty in Sunderland in the war years. | se

Let’s move on a decade where we find Southwick conductor William Glendenning testing out a new style ticket machine in 1952.

Check out these clippie memories

William Glendenning was testing a new style ticket machine when this photo was taken in 1952. | se

This 1967 view shows Pat Entwhislte, of Dock Street, Monkwearmouth and Joyce Beaumont (centre) of Polmuir Road.

The two clippies were pictured trying their hands at driving a bus under a new scheme.

Pat Entwhislte, and Joyce Beaumont (centre) were bus conductors in 1967. | se

In South Tyneside, major changes were planned in the early 1970s where there had been a phasing-out of bus conductors, in preparation for the eventual introduction of “one-man buses”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All change in the 1970s

South Tyneside conductors were becoming a rarity during a period of 'all change' on the buses in the 1970s. | sg

A spokesman for the Northern General Transport Company said at the time: “The public is coming to recognise that one-man buses are a means to keeping our costs at a level which stops fares rising as they would otherwise do.”

But the memories live on and that is partly thanks to the South Shields Bus Preservation Society whose great work was in the spotlight in 2014.

South Shields Bus Preservation Society bus conductor Barry Dobson, with pupils from Westoe Crown Primary School. | sg

The society bus conductor Barry Dobson gave pupils from Westoe Crown Primary School an insight into the past.

Here is a challenge for you. Can you remember the days of the conductor and the route you used to take, and perhaps how much it cost.

Why not share your memories of bus conductors and their great work by emailing [email protected]