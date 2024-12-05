Ryhope's FA Cup adventure in 1967: The day football magic came to the village
Six years before Sunderland won the trophy, Ryhope CW created a bit of cup magic for themselves.
At home in the First Round Proper
The outfit reached the first round proper of the FA Cup and were drawn at home against Workington.
Ryhope was full of excitement for the occasion from November onwards that year and the Echo was there to capture it all.
We photographed the club’s groundsman as he tried to mark out lines on the pitch - in the snow.
A snowy pitch but lots of warmth in Ryhope
Members of Ryhope CW Supporters Club were determined that the village team had colourful support.
As soon as the draw was made, they knitted scarves, hats and dolls in November that year, in readiness for the game.
The players mixed with club officials and fans at a function days before the game, all captured by our photographers.
Four shillings to get in - if you could get a ticket
Then came the match day itself and it was an all-ticket affair. It would cost you four shillings to get in to the 2.15pm kick-off.
More than four thousand people watched the game which was played on a frozen pitch. Workington won 1-0 but Ryhope got to witness the magic of the Cup.
Tell us if you remember the big day by emailing [email protected]