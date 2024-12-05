Ryhope's FA Cup adventure in 1967: The day football magic came to the village

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:03 BST
The magic of the FA Cup has regularly had an effect on Wearside - but it wasn’t SAFC who took the headlines in 1967.

Six years before Sunderland won the trophy, Ryhope CW created a bit of cup magic for themselves.

Excitement mounting in Ryhope for the big game in 1967.placeholder image
Excitement mounting in Ryhope for the big game in 1967. | se

At home in the First Round Proper

The outfit reached the first round proper of the FA Cup and were drawn at home against Workington.

Ryhope was full of excitement for the occasion from November onwards that year and the Echo was there to capture it all.

We photographed the club’s groundsman as he tried to mark out lines on the pitch - in the snow.

The groundsman at Ryhope CW clearing the lines of snow for the match.placeholder image
The groundsman at Ryhope CW clearing the lines of snow for the match. | se

A snowy pitch but lots of warmth in Ryhope

Members of Ryhope CW Supporters Club were determined that the village team had colourful support.

As soon as the draw was made, they knitted scarves, hats and dolls in November that year, in readiness for the game.

Members of Ryhope CW Supporters Club knitting scarves, hats and dolls.placeholder image
Members of Ryhope CW Supporters Club knitting scarves, hats and dolls. | se

The players mixed with club officials and fans at a function days before the game, all captured by our photographers.

Ryhope players and officials in 1967 as they looked forward to the game.placeholder image
Ryhope players and officials in 1967 as they looked forward to the game. | se

Four shillings to get in - if you could get a ticket

Then came the match day itself and it was an all-ticket affair. It would cost you four shillings to get in to the 2.15pm kick-off.

More than four thousand people watched the game which was played on a frozen pitch. Workington won 1-0 but Ryhope got to witness the magic of the Cup.

Tell us if you remember the big day by emailing [email protected]

