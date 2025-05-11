This year marks an incredible anniversary - it’s 40 years since Bruce Springsteen showed his support to the North East’s striking miners.

And as we look back on 1985, here’s a reminder of a woman who got to meet the singing legend as he handed over a cheque.

Bruce was due to play in front of 40,000 fans at St James’s Park.

Juliana Heron was part of a support group which was fighting on behalf of the striking pit workers of County Durham.

Her husband Bob Heron was doing his bit on the picket line.

Juliana Heron and her husband Bob who have looked back on the Miners Strike of 1984. | se

Broth, mince and dumplings and hardship parcels

They had to split their duties between the strike and looking after their own young family.

Juliana and a group of other women from Eppleton got permission from the NUM to set up a kitchen.

For seven days a week, they served up hearty dishes such as mince and dumplings, broth.

There could be up to three sittings a day as hundreds of hungry villagers came forward. So did their children.

Juliana Heron who was part of a support group which ran a kitchen during the 1984 Miners Strike. | se

'We got word that Bruce Springsteen wanted to meet us'

And while some of the women kept the kitchen ticking, Juliana and fellow volunteer Jean Lamb made food parcels (eggs, potatoes, beans, tinned meat) especially for the single miners who didn't get a penny in benefits.

The two women also made up hardship parcels for people. Every week, they went to cash and carry stores to get enough supplies.

The kitchen workers toiled hard upstairs while Jean and Juliana worked downstairs on the parcels.

'We went backstage and he handed us a cheque for ten thousand dollars'

Bruce Springsteen performing in the UK in 1985. | nw

They were kept going by unions and individuals who constantly popped in with cheques.

But then came a day Juliana would never forget.

She told the Sunderland Echo a year ago: "I was at the Durham Mechanics and I was told 'Bruce Springsteen has been in touch. He wants to invite some women to his concert.

"We just knew we were going to St James' Park. I went, Anne Suddick and some other women went. The seats were great.

"We were asked to meet Bruce back stage and he handed us a cheque. It was for ten thousand dollars. He did one for us in Durham and one for Northumberland.

The cheque to the Durham Miners Support Group. | se

'It was really hard and winter was coming on'

"You just don't think that someone who is in America and has a very good career would do something like that.

"But it is surprising how many people actually did support the miners."

Paul Weller and North East legends Lindisfarne were big supporters as well. That backing was vital especially as the strike dragged on through 1984 and into early 1985, said Juliana.