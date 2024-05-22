Bruce Springsteen rocks a soggy Stadium of Light with a masterclass in musicianship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He was born to entertain as he had fans dancing in the rain.

The Boss came in like a wrecking ball as he returned to the Stadium of Light in spectacular style.

Bruce Springsteen at the Stadium of Light. All photos by Calum Buchan Photography for Sunderland Echo.

12 years since he last rocked the home of the Black Cats, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street band put on one of their legendary lengthy shows for around 45,000 fans - with three hours of unrelenting energy.

There was no support act, but when you have a back catalogue - and stamina of an Ox - like Bruce, there’s no need to dilute the stage time, meaning fans get more Boss for their buck.

No relying on lasers, confetti cannons and distracting graphics like some of the other big shows on the road for this pioneer performer either - it’s all about the fine craft of music.

Bruce rocked the Stadium of Light

There can’t be many 74-year-olds who can still connect with a crowd and hold onto them for three hours as firm as his Fender like the New Jersey rocker.

Those waitin’ on a sunny day didn’t have much luck with the weather, much like his last appearance in the city in 2012, but the Springsteen faithful were in good spirits and really let loose as the main man chased the blues away.

There’s a palpable bond with the audience that some of the younger generation of performers could learn a thing or two from, a sense of community forged in meaningful music.

Clad in his signature waistcoat, black tie and jeans and looking very dapper indeed, the New Jersey-born rocker still has the strut and vigour of a man half his age as he delivered a masterclass in musicianship that may well be his last gig on Wearside.

Bruce and the E Street Band delivered three hours of pure entertainment

He came on, very appropriately, to Waitin’ On A Sunny Day with the trademark rumbling chants of “Bruuuuuuce” and set the tempo from the get go.

The tracks came as thick and fast as the rain, from the distinctive beat and soul of Nightshift and the lament of The River to the infectiously toe-tapping Wrecking Ball and the bop of Light of Day.

“Is it raining yet, this ain’t even rain in New Jersey,” he said in his US drawl and gravelly tone that seems to wrap around you.

Behind him, the 17-piece E Street band were firing on all cylinders - this is serious talent.

Bruce Springsteen was joined by the talented E Street Band

From master of the stage to ringmaster of the crowd, he goes right up to the barrier, amidst the sea of request banners, letting fans hug their idol and trying on their hats - again not an interaction afforded by most younger performers.

Plenty of sing-a-long moments too, like Hungry Heart which had the home of the Black Cats bouncing - “Sunderland, you got soul,” he yells into the crowd.

He gave anecdotes about learning the guitar and joining a band at aged 15 - “I embarked on the greatest adventure of my life and joined a rock ‘n’ roll band.”

He’s now the last man surviving of that yesteryear band and it was a moving segue into Last Man Standing. But, “Grief is a good price to pay for loving well,” as he so perfectly puts it.

Calum Buchan Photography captures the energy of the night

The house lights went up for the later tracks, like the anthemic Born to Run, the iconic Dancing in the Dark and Twist and Shout which had even the soggiest of fans dancing in the rain.

If this was to be the last time we see The Boss on Wearside it was a supreme swan song.

No denying the boost to the city that comes from having a global star perform on Wearside.

Sunderland was just one of four UK locations chosen for the tour, bringing in thousands of visitors and giving a major boost to the local economy.

This year, there was even more to offer visitors with the opening of a host of new bars and restaurants to help warm up fans for the gig.

Holiday Inn in Keel Square was fully booked soon after tickets went on sale.

General manager Rob Dixon said: “Holiday Inn Sunderland City Centre, like all other accommodation providers in the region, has seen huge demand for accommodation since the concert was announced, which is great news for local businesses who can expect increased footfall across the entire week.

“We only wish there could be a concert every month.”

Sharon Appleby from Sunderland BID said: “It’s fantastic to see one of the biggest names in music appear once again at the Stadium of Light. It’s not only good for music fans but for the city as a whole, as these concerts have a fantastic, positive economic impact on the whole city.

“It’s great to see the restaurants and bars get behind the event and offer incentives and deals as an added attraction for people to visit the city centre before the show and, just as important, it also showcases everything we have to offer which will hopefully inspire visitors to return to Sunderland again.”