11 fan pictures as Sunderland gears up for Bruce Springsteen at the Stadium of Light

By Katy Wheeler
Published 22nd May 2024, 17:08 BST

The Boss is back - and despite the wet weather Sunderland is gearing up to welcome their hero.

With a host of bars and restaurants across the city hosting pre-gig Bruce Springsteen parties, and the first fans gathering at the Stadium of Light ahead of the man himself going on stage at 7pm, here’s some fan pics.

Waiting for The Boss who's due on stage around 7pm.

1. Waiting for The Boss!

Fans getting their merchandise for what could be the singer's last appearance on Wearside. T-shirts are priced £40

2. A night to remember

Bruce Springsteen fans gather inside Pop Recs ahead of the show with the Hardley family mother Emma, son James and father Shaun from Rugby.

3. Getting in the spirit

Sunderland's own singer songwriter talent Tom Smith performing at the pre-party at Pop Recs

4. Homegrown talent

