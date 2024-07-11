11 Sunderland bistros past and present, including Raffles, Borneo, Romeo, Greensleeves, Humbles, Jayelles, City Bistro and Number 4

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:02 BST

Who’s hungry for memories. We are and we’ve ordered a round of 11 photos of bistros.

There is 40 years of recollections in our Echo archive collection including Raffles, Borneo, Romeo and Greensleeves.

Humbles, Jayelles, City Bistro and Number 4 also got our attention.

Tell us if they grabbed yours too, but only after browsing through these great photos of bistros past and present.

Let's get going with this taster of bistros we've seen on Wearside.

1. Just for starters

Let's get going with this taster of bistros we've seen on Wearside. | se

Photo Sales
Who remembers Raffles bistro? Here it is again in a photo from 1981.

2. Retro at Raffles

Who remembers Raffles bistro? Here it is again in a photo from 1981. | se

Photo Sales
It's 40 years ago this week since this photo of Greensleeves bistro in Sunderland was taken.

3. A 1984 view

It's 40 years ago this week since this photo of Greensleeves bistro in Sunderland was taken. | se

Photo Sales
Chef Wayne Reed was tossing pancakes in the East Durham College bistro in 1997.

4. Serving in East Durham

Chef Wayne Reed was tossing pancakes in the East Durham College bistro in 1997. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSunderlandNostalgiaFoodRestaurants
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice