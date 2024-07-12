Seven pictures from Sunderland's Barnes Park Road as we take a drive down 70 years of history

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:38 BST

Snow, marathon runners, a touch of Rio - it’s all happening in this selection of photos from Barnes Park Road.

The Sunderland street is shown in photos spanning 70 years from the 1950s onwards.

Have a look. You might just spot a familiar face in our latest Echo spotlight on the roads of Wearside.

We have put another Sunderland street in the retro spotlight. See if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Back in time in Barnes Park Road

We have put another Sunderland street in the retro spotlight. See if you can spot a familiar face. | se

Photo Sales
How Barnes Park Road looked in this Echo archive view from January 1953.

2. A scene from 70 years ago

How Barnes Park Road looked in this Echo archive view from January 1953. | se

Photo Sales
Workers shovelling snow in Barnes Park in November 1965.

3. Tackling the snow

Workers shovelling snow in Barnes Park in November 1965. | se

Photo Sales
Kayla Watson, 4, plays in Barnes Park on the opening day of the first phase of its revamp in 2010.

4. Fun in 2010

Kayla Watson, 4, plays in Barnes Park on the opening day of the first phase of its revamp in 2010. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice