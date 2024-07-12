The Sunderland street is shown in photos spanning 70 years from the 1950s onwards.
Have a look. You might just spot a familiar face in our latest Echo spotlight on the roads of Wearside.
1 / 3
Snow, marathon runners, a touch of Rio - it’s all happening in this selection of photos from Barnes Park Road.
The Sunderland street is shown in photos spanning 70 years from the 1950s onwards.
Have a look. You might just spot a familiar face in our latest Echo spotlight on the roads of Wearside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.