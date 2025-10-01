I asked AI to design historic flags for 9 areas of Sunderland and look what it made for me!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Modern technology is amazing. Look what it came up with to illustrate Sunderland’s history.

I asked AI to design flags which represented the history of parts of the city.

It produced all of these customs flags to depict areas such as Herrington, Seaburn, Roker and Penshaw, incorporating industry, the coastline and other landmarks.

See what you think and tell is which areas AI should look at next.

Roker lighthouse takes the spotlight in this emblem which has a wonderfully nautical feel.

1. Roker

Roker lighthouse takes the spotlight in this emblem which has a wonderfully nautical feel. | AI

I love this design which includes deep green to represent Penshaw Hill, a black silhouette of Penshaw Monument, blue to represent the River Wear and a gold sun behind the monument as a symbol of hope and prominence.

2. Penshaw

I love this design which includes deep green to represent Penshaw Hill, a black silhouette of Penshaw Monument, blue to represent the River Wear and a gold sun behind the monument as a symbol of hope and prominence. | AI

The flag for Thorney Close is a quartered tribute to shipping, a pit wheel, rose, and bridge.

3. Thorney Close

The flag for Thorney Close is a quartered tribute to shipping, a pit wheel, rose, and bridge. | AI

ChatGPT designed a heraldic look for Pennywell. Tell us what you think.

4. Pennywell

ChatGPT designed a heraldic look for Pennywell. Tell us what you think. | AI

