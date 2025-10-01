I asked AI to design flags which represented the history of parts of the city.

It produced all of these customs flags to depict areas such as Herrington, Seaburn, Roker and Penshaw, incorporating industry, the coastline and other landmarks.

See what you think and tell is which areas AI should look at next.

In case you missed it;

1 . Roker Roker lighthouse takes the spotlight in this emblem which has a wonderfully nautical feel. | AI Photo Sales

2 . Penshaw I love this design which includes deep green to represent Penshaw Hill, a black silhouette of Penshaw Monument, blue to represent the River Wear and a gold sun behind the monument as a symbol of hope and prominence. | AI Photo Sales

3 . Thorney Close The flag for Thorney Close is a quartered tribute to shipping, a pit wheel, rose, and bridge. | AI Photo Sales

4 . Pennywell ChatGPT designed a heraldic look for Pennywell. Tell us what you think. | AI Photo Sales