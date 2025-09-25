Plenty of stories send a chill down people’s spines at this time of year - but it’s not usually to do with a swimming baths.

That all changed when we posted photos of the old High Street Baths in Sunderland on social media and asked for your comments.

High Street Baths pictured in 1975. | Sunderland Echo

‘I shivered just seeing that picture!’

You responded in fantastic style and with a shiver in many cases!

Lots of you reminisced about the baths in your comments on our Wearside Echoes page which is the Sunderland Echo Facebook page dedicated to our city’s past, and has more than 19,000 members.

‘Cawthornes pasty when you came out’

Lisa Glover said: “I shivered just seeing that picture!”

Swimming lessons at Sunderland's High Street Baths in 1975. Did you go swimming there? | Sunderland Echo

David Penman asked: “How did they get the water that cold without ice forming?”

Michael Lamb commented: “Freezing cold lol”.

And Molly Hanson-Steel said: “Loved this place, but it was so cold.”

‘It was so steamy we couldn’t see each other’

There were some consolations though. Tinlizzy Pot remembered: “ Highlight of our youth and a Cawthornes pasty when you came out.”

The High Street baths in the 1930s. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Hazel Hedinburgh said: “I can remember going there very early on a Friday morning for swimming lessons and it was so steamy we couldn’t see each other. We also used to race to be the first in to disturb the still water.”

Plenty of you learned to swim at the High Street Baths including Judith Porter who said: “Learned how to swim there, and got my bronze medal for life saving, used to go with Diamond Hall school, happy days.”

‘Those lovely dips from the shop over the road’

So did Lorna Button, while Dot Lawson Brown recalled: “I remember them dipping your towel in the water if you didn’t get out when your time was up , and those lovely dips from the shop over the road on your way home.”

Thanks also to Edward Brannigan who said: “Many great memories on a Saturday morning in High Street Baths.”

Thanks to everyone who took time to respond to our photos. Tell us about the nostalgia you want to see in Wearside Echoes by emailing [email protected].