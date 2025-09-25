The Sunderland picture which put a shiver down people's backs. - the High Street Baths!
That all changed when we posted photos of the old High Street Baths in Sunderland on social media and asked for your comments.
‘I shivered just seeing that picture!’
We told you how the future looked bleak for the baths in September 1975 when their closure was being talked about as part of council cutbacks.
You responded in fantastic style and with a shiver in many cases!
Lots of you reminisced about the baths in your comments on our Wearside Echoes page which is the Sunderland Echo Facebook page dedicated to our city’s past, and has more than 19,000 members.
‘Cawthornes pasty when you came out’
Lisa Glover said: “I shivered just seeing that picture!”
David Penman asked: “How did they get the water that cold without ice forming?”
Michael Lamb commented: “Freezing cold lol”.
And Molly Hanson-Steel said: “Loved this place, but it was so cold.”
‘It was so steamy we couldn’t see each other’
There were some consolations though. Tinlizzy Pot remembered: “ Highlight of our youth and a Cawthornes pasty when you came out.”
Hazel Hedinburgh said: “I can remember going there very early on a Friday morning for swimming lessons and it was so steamy we couldn’t see each other. We also used to race to be the first in to disturb the still water.”
Plenty of you learned to swim at the High Street Baths including Judith Porter who said: “Learned how to swim there, and got my bronze medal for life saving, used to go with Diamond Hall school, happy days.”
‘Those lovely dips from the shop over the road’
So did Lorna Button, while Dot Lawson Brown recalled: “I remember them dipping your towel in the water if you didn’t get out when your time was up , and those lovely dips from the shop over the road on your way home.”
Thanks also to Edward Brannigan who said: “Many great memories on a Saturday morning in High Street Baths.”
Thanks to everyone who took time to respond to our photos. Tell us about the nostalgia you want to see in Wearside Echoes by emailing [email protected].