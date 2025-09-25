‘Live for moments like that’

Derby day is back for the 2025-26 season and ahead of the first Tyne-Wear league game in a number of years, we wanted your stories!

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Depending on the Sunderland AFC side of your formative years, supporters across Wearside will have very different, stand-out derby day memories. Could it be the 1990 play-offs, a Gary Rowell hat trick or a Fabio Borini winner living rent-free in your head?

The days of jubilant celebrations both home and away – and regaling the family with your play-by-play perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As fans in both cities gear up for a December meeting, here’s what the SAFC faithful on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group had to say about their most memorable derby days from seasons gone by.

The Tyne-Wear derby at St. James' Park on November 18, 2000. Celebrations galore! Picture: Peter Berry.

See if your favourite gets a mention in our match-day highlights below.

‘Six in a row’

Cyril Brown: "There’s been that many. It’s hard to pick one."

Neil Salt: "Stan Cummins scoring at the Fulwell End!"

Marco Gabbiadini shrugs off the challenge of full back Mark Stimson to steer home Sunderland's goal at St. James' Park.

Michael Hicks: "Six in a row."

Alan Gardner: "Got to be, for me, Paolo Di Canio's kneel slide."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember these?

Kieran Richardson scored a memorable winning free-kick for Sunderland against Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derby on October 25, 2008.

Jim Oliver: "Got to be Sorenson saving Mary Poppins’ penalty."

Martin Allison: "Alan missing the penalty."

Bernie McQue: "Kieron Richardson free kick nearly ripping the net off."

Colin Stanness: "Kieran Richardson's free kick."

It was a 4-1 wonder for Sunderland in the derby on February 24, 1979.

When it hits different

Robert Thompson: "All the away wins."

Kev Dobson: "1990 play off semi final at St. James’ Park."

David Hutchinson: "1990 play-offs 2-0."

Anthony Mallan: "The '90 play off, the G force! 2-0 through there. Also the two 2-1s through there. There's not a day I don't wake up where I don't think about it."

Fans celebrating a victory in The Chesters pub. Picture: Tom Banks.

David Smith: "16th May 1990."

Andrew Johnson: "When we beat them at SJP in the pouring rain, the closing credits on MOTD of Gullit, Shearer and I think Ferguson in the dugout to the Travis tune ‘why does it always rain on me’."

Rob Harland: "Niall Quinn's header at St. James' Park."

Eric Peake: "0-3 at St James' Park 2013."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Live for moments like that’

Reg Royal: "Borini getting the winner against the Mags at the SoL."

Nathan Shezza: "When Borini took the ball off Altidore's foot and buried a screamer, to celebrate it with my son and nearly breaking his nose with a headbutt is definitely up there."

Reg Royal: "For me Borini's winner and, of course, Defoe's volley."

Brian Roffe: "Defoe. Because it was from nothing. Live for moments like that."

David Rae: "Defoe screamer."

Anthony Adamiok: "Defoe scored, super Kevin Phillips."

Stuff of legends

Phil Walton: "Step up Gary Rowell."

Brent Huntley: "I lived in a Gary Rowell world."

Ronnie Scott: "Gary Rowell hat trick."