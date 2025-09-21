I asked AI to pick the 13 most beautiful and historic views of Sunderland and look at what it came up with!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

We all know how beautiful Sunderland is but we wanted AI’s take on the stunning scenes that our city has to offer.

We asked it to come up with its 13 best choices for the most striking views of Wearside past and present.

It came up with some intriguing choices based on preservation of history, and how it combines with modern day Sunderland. Have a look.

In case you missed it;

I love these 13 fabulously retro photos from Fulwell Infants School

Your kids having fun at Sunderland play schemes of the past

The day when thousands of youngsters left Wearside

A Winter sun setting behind Penshaw Monument in 2007. AI highlighted it for its great views, especially on a clear day.

1. Sunset at Penshaw Monument

A Winter sun setting behind Penshaw Monument in 2007. AI highlighted it for its great views, especially on a clear day. | se Photo: DA

Photo Sales
Wearmouth Bridge. We wonder if it ever looked more spectacular than the night when fireworks lit it up during the Tall Ships Races in 2018.

2. Wearmouth Bridge

Wearmouth Bridge. We wonder if it ever looked more spectacular than the night when fireworks lit it up during the Tall Ships Races in 2018. | se

Photo Sales
People gather on Roker Pier to watch the Tall Ships parade of sail as they prepare to leave Sunderland in 2018. 'The pier remains a constant,' said AI.

3. Roker Pier

People gather on Roker Pier to watch the Tall Ships parade of sail as they prepare to leave Sunderland in 2018. 'The pier remains a constant,' said AI. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Nothing better than a stroll on the seafront and AI highlighted how it had become more developed compared to years gone by.

4. Seaburn Promenade

Nothing better than a stroll on the seafront and AI highlighted how it had become more developed compared to years gone by. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHistoryYoungsters
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice