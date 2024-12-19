Nine months of miners’ strike action had taken its toll on Britain 40 years ago.

But one thing was sure. Nothing was going to stop the children of workers from the North East pits from having a great Christmas.

And that was down to the fantastic spirit which existed in Sunderland and East Durham.

Add to that a helping hand from people all over the world and the festive season was one to remember 40 years ago.

Have a look at these Sunderland Echo photos of the inspirational effort to ensure Christmas was a jolly occasion that year.

One shows food arriving at Murton Colliery Welfare as Christmas approached in 1984.

Food arriving at Murton Colliery Welfare from France. It was a vital supply as Christmas approached in 1984. | Sunderland Echo

Another showed Wearmouth miners' wives Jan Ellison and Carol Bradley (centre) receiving gifts of toys, food hampers, and money from Sunderland Echo staff (left to right): Frank Nicholson, Carol Roberton, Clive Collinson and Alan Bell.

Wearmouth miners' wives Jan Ellison and Carol Bradley (centre) are pictured receiving gifts of toys, food hampers, and money from Sunderland Echo staff (left to right): Frank Nicholson, Carol Roberton, Clive Collinson and Alan Bell | Sunderland Echo

Finally, we have this reminder of children from the Murton area having a festive party to remember, complete with balloons and streamers.

Tuck in and enjoy the memories. And why not share your own memories of Christmas in 1984 by emailing [email protected]