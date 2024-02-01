When Sunderland fans set off for two different matches on the same day
8000 SAFC fans were on their way to North Wales
What a day of football that must have been.
It was 45 years ago when supporters had high hopes that Sunderland would be back in the top flight.
A choice of two matches
But it all depended on the results from different games - one in Wales and another in Newcastle.
Sunderland fans left the town early by coach and train and headed in two different directions.
More than 8,000 members of the Sunderland AFC Supporters Association headed for North Wales to cheer on Sunderland, hoping they would beat Wrexham and, depending on other results, take the club back into the First Division.
Setting off from Dundas Street
British Rail reported that many others left a day earlier.
Some went to St James’s Park to cheer Newcastle because the result of their match - which was being played against Brighton - was also vital to Sunderland in the promotion race.
Some of the Supporters’ Association members are pictured before setting out this morning from Dundas Street.
