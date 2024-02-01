When Sunderland fans set off for two different matches on the same day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What a day of football that must have been.

It was 45 years ago when supporters had high hopes that Sunderland would be back in the top flight.

A choice of two matches

But it all depended on the results from different games - one in Wales and another in Newcastle.

Sunderland fans left the town early by coach and train and headed in two different directions.

Roker Park in 1979 - the year when Sunderland were bidding for promotion to the top flight

More than 8,000 members of the Sunderland AFC Supporters Association headed for North Wales to cheer on Sunderland, hoping they would beat Wrexham and, depending on other results, take the club back into the First Division.

Sunderland on the attack in a game from 1979.

Setting off from Dundas Street

British Rail reported that many others left a day earlier.

Some went to St James’s Park to cheer Newcastle because the result of their match - which was being played against Brighton - was also vital to Sunderland in the promotion race.

Some of the Supporters’ Association members are pictured before setting out this morning from Dundas Street.

SAFC fans on their way to Wrexham in 1979.

Get in touch to tell us more

Who remembers that day and the atmosphere both travelling to the game and at the match itself?

And which was your favourite Sunderland away day?