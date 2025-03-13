I love this Wizzard line-up of groups which appeared in Sunderland in the same year: Quatro and UFO included

On the bill: Wizzard, UFO and Suzi Quatro. It was a Sunderland line-up to be envied.

The big names just kept on coming at Sunderland’s entertainment scene 52 years ago.

We can swing back to the days of Lindisfarne at the Locarno

Lindisfarne were the latest band to headline at the Locarno in1973, on the same bill as UFO.

Legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne.
Legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne.

A day later, Suzi Quatro was due to be the star attraction, and others on the bill that month included Roy Wood’s Wizzard.

Ken Dodd was starring at the Empire Theatre in a show called the Doddities of Dodd. Did you go and what do you remember about it?

Oh yes, Jimmy was topping the Empire bill

Or were you there when the Jimmy Tarbuck Show came to town with Kenny Lynch and supporting acts also on the bill.

Jimmy Tarbuck.
Jimmy Tarbuck.

At Wetherells, Surfriders were appearing and there was the Dave Lee Sound at La Strada.

In Peterlee, McGuinness Flint were appearing at the Senate Club, pictured, while Dave Kennedy wasthe DJ on the decks.

Lost Horizon at the Odeon

In Sunderland’s cinemas, Ryan O’Neal and Jacqueline Bisset were starring in The Thief Who Came To Dinner at the ABC.

A 1982 view of the ABC cinema.
A 1982 view of the ABC cinema. Loads of you loved it including Neil Casey who remembered the 'Saturday morning club'. Other fans were Dale Boyd, Ian Don, Julie Rate and Edward Brannigan.

Peter Finch, Liv Ullmann, Michael York and Olivia Hussey were just some of the star attractions in Lost Horizon at the Odeon.

The Poseidon Adventure was on at the Classic in Houghton-le-Spring and That’ll Be The Day – with David Essex and Ringo Starr – was on at Studio 1 in Sunderland.

