Sunderland’s shops will be growing increasingly busy as Christmas customers step up their buying.
In past years, they could have browsed round the shelves of these favourites from Blacketts to Binns and Debenhams to Doggarts.
1. Blacketts in 1972
Blacketts, pictured in May 1972. It was due to close in July that year with 150 sales and clerical staff out of work. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Liverpool House in 1977
Liverpool House was much loved and especially for the Santa Ride at Christmas.
Almost 110 years of trading ended in April 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Doggarts in 1980
Doggarts had a branch in Houghton and here it is in November 1980 but you'd have to be quick to grab a bargain.
It was closing down. | se
4. Binns in 1993
Binns last day in Sunderland in 1993. We want to know if you grabbed a bargain at the famous Fawcett Street store. | se