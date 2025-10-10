Remembering 15 Sunderland stores and the dates they closed - the places we shopped for Xmas in the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

All these famous stores and shops have been consigned to the past on Wearside - and all of them are places you visited for your festive bargains.

Sunderland’s shops will be growing increasingly busy as Christmas customers step up their buying.

In past years, they could have browsed round the shelves of these favourites from Blacketts to Binns and Debenhams to Doggarts.

In case you missed it;

15 Sunderland people who deserve a statue - according to AI

A galaxy of Sunderland and East Durham photos for World Space Week

13 Sunderland retro firework scenes as we get ready for more

Blacketts, pictured in May 1972. It was due to close in July that year with 150 sales and clerical staff out of work.

1. Blacketts in 1972

Blacketts, pictured in May 1972. It was due to close in July that year with 150 sales and clerical staff out of work. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Liverpool House was much loved and especially for the Santa Ride at Christmas. Almost 110 years of trading ended in April 1977.

2. Liverpool House in 1977

Liverpool House was much loved and especially for the Santa Ride at Christmas. Almost 110 years of trading ended in April 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Doggarts had a branch in Houghton and here it is in November 1980 but you'd have to be quick to grab a bargain. It was closing down.

3. Doggarts in 1980

Doggarts had a branch in Houghton and here it is in November 1980 but you'd have to be quick to grab a bargain. It was closing down. | se

Photo Sales
Binns last day in Sunderland in 1993. We want to know if you grabbed a bargain at the famous Fawcett Street store.

4. Binns in 1993

Binns last day in Sunderland in 1993. We want to know if you grabbed a bargain at the famous Fawcett Street store. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandDebenhamsEast DurhamPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice