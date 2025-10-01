A photo of the Joplings hairdressing staff in the 1960s. Do you recognise any of them? Photo: Bill Hawkins.placeholder image
15 memory-stirring Sunderland hairdresser and barber photos from the past as we celebrate National Hair Day

By Chris Cordner

Published 1st Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Happy National Hair Day everyone and here’s 15 Sunderland retro barber and hairdresser photos to celebrate.

October 1 is the annual day to herald everything from your favourite stylists to hair care.

We have photo memories from 1960 to 2022 to show the changing styles and Wearside’s great past. See how many hairdressing scenes you remember from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Haircuts for the Russian team in Durham during the 1966 World Cup.

1. World Cup trims

Haircuts for the Russian team in Durham during the 1966 World Cup. | se Photo: Bill Hawkins

Shop assistant John Collins (17) spent four hours at the barbers while he had the Union Jack put on the back of his head in 1977.

2. Royal tribute in 1977

Shop assistant John Collins (17) spent four hours at the barbers while he had the Union Jack put on the back of his head in 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

These hairdressers - Alison Bird (seated) with Samantha Green (left) and Gaynor Robson - were working in Sunderland District General Hospital in March 1990. Did you work with them?

3. Stylish in 1990

These hairdressers - Alison Bird (seated) with Samantha Green (left) and Gaynor Robson - were working in Sunderland District General Hospital in March 1990. Did you work with them? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Halloween at Saks hairdressers on Holmeside in 2003.

4. Hair raising at Saks

Halloween at Saks hairdressers on Holmeside in 2003. | se Photo: PB

