15 amazing photos of Sunderland school life in the year 2000 - with arts, sport and dress-up day included

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

These brilliant pictures span a year of Wearside life and bring back memories from schools across Sunderland as a new millennium dawned.

From giant chocolate artwork to dressing up in period costume, and commemorative mugs to a day trip on a Royal Navy ship, we have it all in these Sunderland Echo photo memories.

Take a look. You might be pictured…

In case you missed it;

11 smashing Sunderland lantern scenes

Sunderland life as it looked in 1965 with 15 fantastic photo memories

The Little Waster who had the North East doubled up with laughter

Emma Murphy, of Washington Village Primary School, tosses a pancake at Asda, Washington, under the watchful eye of deputy store manager Steve Pennington.

1. Flipping back to Washington in 2000

Emma Murphy, of Washington Village Primary School, tosses a pancake at Asda, Washington, under the watchful eye of deputy store manager Steve Pennington. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Mark Snaith, 16, with one of the Southmoor School GCSE chocolate sculptures which were created 25 years ago.

2. Bitesize memories from 2000

Mark Snaith, 16, with one of the Southmoor School GCSE chocolate sculptures which were created 25 years ago. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
French lessons at a summer school at Sunderland's Broadway teaching centre in 2000. Tell us if you were pictured.

3. Broadway teaching centre in 2000.

French lessons at a summer school at Sunderland's Broadway teaching centre in 2000. Tell us if you were pictured. | se

Photo Sales
Pupils and staff at Hill View Junior School celebrated the new Millennium dressed as famous historical figures from the last 1,000 years.

4. Dressing up at Hill View

Pupils and staff at Hill View Junior School celebrated the new Millennium dressed as famous historical figures from the last 1,000 years. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPhoto memoriesSportArtsSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice