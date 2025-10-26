Curious Sunderland

I found 11 smashing Sunderland lantern scenes to celebrate National Pumpkin Day - join me for memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

Here’s a seasonal treat for you as we celebrate National Pumpkin Day with a Sunderland step back in time.

October 26 is the day we celebrate all things pumpkins so how about a look at Wearside photo memories from 1979 to 2021.

They all come from the Sunderland Echo archives and they cover great times from St Aidan’s, St Mark’s, High View, Grangetown and the National Glass Centre.

Have a look and see who you recognise.

Turnips for lanterns. That's what these members of the 10th Sunderland St Aidan's Brownie pack had in 1979.

Turnips for lanterns. That's what these members of the 10th Sunderland St Aidan's Brownie pack had in 1979. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Children enjoying the Halloween party at St Mark's Community Centre with the help of donations from Asda in 2004.

Children enjoying the Halloween party at St Mark's Community Centre with the help of donations from Asda in 2004. | se Photo: AB

Having fun at a High View Halloween party in 2004. Tell us if you recognise this youngster getting into the October 31 spirit.

Having fun at a High View Halloween party in 2004. Tell us if you recognise this youngster getting into the October 31 spirit. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Children were pictured as they made pumpkin lanterns for Halloween in Roker Park in 2005.

Children were pictured as they made pumpkin lanterns for Halloween in Roker Park in 2005. | se Photo: PB

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
