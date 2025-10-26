October 26 is the day we celebrate all things pumpkins so how about a look at Wearside photo memories from 1979 to 2021.

They all come from the Sunderland Echo archives and they cover great times from St Aidan’s, St Mark’s, High View, Grangetown and the National Glass Centre.

Have a look and see who you recognise.

1 . St Aidan's in 1979 Turnips for lanterns. That's what these members of the 10th Sunderland St Aidan's Brownie pack had in 1979. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Party time at St Mark's Children enjoying the Halloween party at St Mark's Community Centre with the help of donations from Asda in 2004. | se Photo: AB Photo Sales

3 . All dressed up Having fun at a High View Halloween party in 2004. Tell us if you recognise this youngster getting into the October 31 spirit. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales