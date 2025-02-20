11 photos from this day in Sunderland and East Durham history

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Feb 2025, 11:06 BST

Scenes from Southwick, Roker Park and the Havelock Cinema

You have been spoilt for choice for events on this day in Sunderland's past.

February 20 has given us some memorable Echo archive photos over the years.

It was the day when the Town Hall clock and tower was being prepared for demolition in 1971 and the day when a film star had 1,000 fans waiting for her outside the Havelock in 1947.

If that has got your attention, find out more by browsing through our gallery.

There was plenty going on over the years on this day in Wearside history.

There was plenty going on over the years on this day in Wearside history.

Film star Miss Margaret Lockwood received a bouquet from 10 year old Jill Greaves when the film star visited Sunderland on this day in 1947.

2. A gift for a film star

Film star Miss Margaret Lockwood received a bouquet from 10 year old Jill Greaves when the film star visited Sunderland on this day in 1947.

Production ceased at Blackhall Colliery in 1947 the back shift decided not to enter the pit in a dispute over arrears in the allowance of workmen's coal.

3. All out at Blackhall

Production ceased at Blackhall Colliery in 1947 the back shift decided not to enter the pit in a dispute over arrears in the allowance of workmen's coal.

Sunderland Boys team lined up for a photo before their 1956 English Schools Trophy 5th round tie with Medway Schools. They went down to a 2-1 defeat.

4. Ready at Roker Park

Sunderland Boys team lined up for a photo before their 1956 English Schools Trophy 5th round tie with Medway Schools. They went down to a 2-1 defeat.

