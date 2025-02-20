You have been spoilt for choice for events on this day in Sunderland's past.
It was the day when the Town Hall clock and tower was being prepared for demolition in 1971 and the day when a film star had 1,000 fans waiting for her outside the Havelock in 1947.
If that has got your attention, find out more by browsing through our gallery.
1. On this day
There was plenty going on over the years on this day in Wearside history. | se
2. A gift for a film star
Film star Miss Margaret Lockwood received a bouquet from 10 year old Jill Greaves when the film star visited Sunderland on this day in 1947. | se
3. All out at Blackhall
Production ceased at Blackhall Colliery in 1947 the back shift decided not to enter the pit in a dispute over arrears in the allowance of workmen's coal. | se
4. Ready at Roker Park
Sunderland Boys team lined up for a photo before their 1956 English Schools Trophy 5th round tie with Medway Schools.
They went down to a 2-1 defeat. | se
