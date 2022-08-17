Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelodge releases over 800,000 rooms for £32.99 to help Brits

While two years of lockdowns have left many across the UK gasping for a holiday, rising living costs and inflation are putting paid to the idea that many of us can finally get away.

Enter, then the Travelodge sale: designed to help Brits to have a break away that is surprisingly wallet friendly.

Travelodge announced as of 16 August 2022 they have 800,000 rooms for £32.99 or less across its 580 UK hotels.

To book, go to www.travelodge.co.uk, where rooms are currently avaliable for £32.99 or less. For a family of four, that works out at £8.24 per head a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 580 hotels, there are multiple options across the UK. Over 200 of these hotels feature an on-site restaurant called The Bar Café which offers a breakfast, dinner and bar menu service.

Travelodge offers a hot buffet breakfast which starts from £8.99 and for each paying adult two children under the age of 15 eat for free.

Travelodge has also detailed its top ‘Hidden Gems’ for those seeking inspiration for their break.

TOP HIDDEN GEMS ACROSS THE UK, ACCORDING TO TRAVELODGE

Flamborough Head, Yorkshire

Flamborough Head, Yorkshire

Featuring England’s oldest standing lighthouse, coastal chalk cliffs, and the largest seabird colony - nature lovers have plenty to enjoy in Flamborough Yorkshire. Along the coast you have the opportunity to spot whales and puffins, while the cliff-top walks offer twitchers incredible bird-watching opportunities.

Stay at: Travelodge Scarborough St Nicholas

Crovie Village, Aberdeenshire

Crovie Village, Aberdeenshire

After a tiny, picturesque village break in a gorgeously preserved fishing village? Crovie in the North of Scotland is your ideal destination. The roads are so small you have to park your car outside the village, making it a lovely spot if you want to get away from roaring motors and car emissions.

Stay at: Travelodge Aberdeen Bucksburn

Alnmouth, Northumberland

Beach holiday? Head to Alnmouth, where the bay proffers cycle routes, gorgeous coastal countryside, and sandy beaches. Perfect for building sandcastles (and memories) or riding horseback along the shoreline.

Part of the Northumberland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the scenery is jaw-dropping, and there’s a wealth of wildlife and birds to spot in this secluded paradise.

Stay at: Travelodge Newcastle Seaton Burn

Oxwich, Gower Peninsula

Oxwich, Gower Peninsula

While the Gower coast is packed with stunning beaches, Oxwich stands out for it’s famed two mile sandy white beach - a stretch of sand dunes, salt marshes, stunning woodland, the pictueresque village of Oxwich. Whether you’re a walker, a twitcher or cyclist, this is a lush locale for a break.

Stay at: Travelodge Barrow In Furness

Henrhyd Falls, Brecon Beacons

Henrhyd Falls

Brecon Beacons, South Wales, is renowned for it’s wild natural beauty - and you’ll be impressed particularly with the Henrhyd waterfall which dates back to the Ice Age.

It’s almost 90 feet high and one of the only waterfalls in the UK that allows you to walk behind it and the cascade also provides a wild swimming spot. It was a filming location in the Dark Knight Rises - great if you’re an adventuring movie fan.