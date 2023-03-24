Luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has listed its best 49 beaches in the UK and while Sunderland’s Roker beach didn’t make the list, there’s plenty of choice close by, including a north east favourite. While the UK is not often thought of as a beach holiday destination, Condé Nast Traveller said: “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches.

“From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next. While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”

The Condé Nast Traveller list includes 30 beaches in England, six in Scotland, eight in Wales and five in Northern Ireland. In the north east, Whitley Bay beach makes the list, coming in at number 27.

Condé Nast Traveller described Whitley Bay beach as a “stunning beach front which was originally a famous Victorian holiday resort, complete with a traditional funfair and bathing area. Now, it is still a popular holiday destination for locals, who come here to swim in the clean, safe waters.”

The best beaches within two hours of Sunderland, according to Condé Nast Traveller

Whitley Bay beach, Tyneside - 35 minute drive from Sunderland city centre

Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire - two hour drive from Sunderland city centre

South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire - One hour 55 minute drive from Sunderland city centre

Condé Nast Traveller 49 best beaches in the UK - full list

England

Blackpool Sands, Devon Seven Sisters, Sussex Sennen Cove, Cornwall Walberswick Beach, Suffolk Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles Holkham Beach, Norfolk Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset Dunwich Beach, Suffolk Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall Hunstanton, Norfolk Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset Southwold, Suffolk Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex Whitstable beach, Kent Aldeburgh, Suffolk Branchester Beach, Norfolk Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent Polzeath, Cornwall Bantham Beach, South Devon Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire West Wittering, West Sussex Sandbanks, Dorset St. Bees, Cumbria Woolacombe Sands, Devon Cromer Beach, North Norfolk Whitley Bay, Tyneside Sheringham beach, North Norfolk South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Where: Portobello. What: The sandy beach is packed to the rafters when the sun shines and attacts people from all over the city.

Scotland

Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris Achmelvich Beach, North-west Machir Bay, Islay Uig beach, Isle of Lewis St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales