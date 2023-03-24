News you can trust since 1873
List of best beaches within a two hour drive of Sunderland according to luxury magazine Condé Nast Traveller

Condé Nast Traveller has published a list of what it says are the best beaches in the UK and there’s plenty within just a two hour drive of Sunderland.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT- 1 min read

Luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has listed its best 49 beaches in the UK and while Sunderland’s Roker beach didn’t make the list, there’s plenty of choice close by, including a north east favourite. While the UK is not often thought of as a beach holiday destination, Condé Nast Traveller said: “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches.

“From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next. While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”

The Condé Nast Traveller list includes 30 beaches in England, six in Scotland, eight in Wales and five in Northern Ireland. In the north east, Whitley Bay beach makes the list, coming in at number 27.

Condé Nast Traveller described Whitley Bay beach as a “stunning beach front which was originally a famous Victorian holiday resort, complete with a traditional funfair and bathing area. Now, it is still a popular holiday destination for locals, who come here to swim in the clean, safe waters.”

The best beaches within two hours of Sunderland, according to Condé Nast Traveller 

  • Whitley Bay beach, Tyneside - 35 minute drive from Sunderland city centre 
  • Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire - two hour drive from Sunderland city centre
  • South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire - One hour 55 minute drive from Sunderland city centre 

Condé Nast Traveller 49 best beaches in the UK - full list

England

  1. Blackpool Sands, Devon 
  2. Seven Sisters, Sussex
  3. Sennen Cove, Cornwall
  4. Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
  5. Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
  6. Holkham Beach, Norfolk
  7. Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
  8. Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
  9. Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
  10. Hunstanton, Norfolk
  11. Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
  12. Southwold, Suffolk
  13. Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
  14. Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
  15. Whitstable beach, Kent
  16. Aldeburgh, Suffolk
  17. Branchester Beach, Norfolk
  18. Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
  19. Polzeath, Cornwall
  20. Bantham Beach, South Devon
  21. Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
  22. West Wittering, West Sussex
  23. Sandbanks, Dorset
  24. St. Bees, Cumbria
  25. Woolacombe Sands, Devon
  26. Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
  27. Whitley Bay, Tyneside
  28. Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
  29. South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
  30. Ventnor, Isle of Wight
Scotland

  1. Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
  2. Achmelvich Beach, North-west 
  3. Machir Bay, Islay
  4. Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
  5. St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
  6. Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

  1. Three Cliffs Bay
  2. Aberfforest Beach
  3. Llanddwyn, Anglesey
  4. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
  5. Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
  6. Harlech Gwynedd
  7. Penbryn Ceredigion
  8. Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire
