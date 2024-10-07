Bang and Olufsen products are sought-after | Amazon

I found prices slashed on premium noise cancelling headphones to bluetooth speakers by sought-after Bang & Olufsen brand but only for limited time

How many times when searching home tech products have you been told quality costs the most. Yet I’ve found a way for savvy shoppers to get moneysaving deals on premium Bang & Olufsen speakers, ear buds and headphones for a limited time.

The Danish high-end electronics brand is famous for its wireless headphones and speakers including the Beosound, Beovision, Beolab and Beoplay products sold at departments stores like John Lewis. Now there’s the chance to get between 29% and 42% off.

Amazon’s Big Deals Days take place this week - from today(Tuesday October 8) and throughout tomorrow(Wednesday October 9) - and offer Prime members discounted prices. Bang & Olufsen is included with prices starting from £134. Below are the deals to look out for over the two day special sale.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore

The cheapest item available is the Beosound Explore on Big Deals Days for £134. This high-end bluetooth speaker is portable and waterproof, aimed at those that want something while doing adventures outdoors or travelling. It’s got a playtime of up to 27 hours.

The price of the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore has been slashed from £219 to £134 on Amazon here and comes in four colours. Navy blue, black anthracite, grey mist and green with the low price.

Where to save on Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 bluetooth speaker

One of the biggest deals is on thee Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 powerful bluetooth speaker that normally costs £549 but shoppers can get it for £319 during Big Deals Days here.

That’s a huge £230 saving on a highly-rated product that can play for eight hours and has Qi-wireless charging that can power up phones and devices by simply laying them on top.

For those that want to take it out with them, it’s light with a carrying strap and also described as having “quick bluetooth pairing so you can take control or let your friends chime in with their own picks. Compatible with Android, iPhone and iPad”.

Waterproof noise-cancelling earbud deals

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay EX are wireless bluetooth noise-cancelling earbuds. These earphones are reduced from £349 to £249 here.

They can play for up to 28 hours and come in a charging case as shown here.

Big deal on Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1

Shoppers rave about the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Wireless Speaker and it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon. Along with being portable and waterproof, it is able to be a speakerphone and use Alexa Voice Assistant.

Amazon is slashing the price of the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 from £259 to £159 here. Use it to listen to music, podcasts or take calls when in the bath or outdoors.

How to save on Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones

Another popular noise-cancelling headphones option is Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX. These over-ear headphones also have six microphones and a playing time of up to 40 hours and have one of the biggest savings.

The Amazon Big Deals Days offer on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX is a big price drop from £549 to £319 here.

That’s a 42% saving that gives shoppers £230 to spend on something else.

Regular prices can be seen at the Bang & Olufsen website. John Lewis also sells Bang & Olufsen products like the Beoplay EX for £329.

The Amazon Big Deals Days take place on October 8 and 9 in the UK.