Young local talent to give an 'Inspired' performance at the Sunderland Empire Theatre

The young dancers have been rehearsing hard for Inspired.

A cast of 50 local young performers from the age of six to 18 will return to Sunderland Empire Theatre next month with their new production called Inspired.

Cast members are drawn from the Kathleen Davis Stage School in Sunderland, with additional performances from St Aidan’s dance academy in County Durham and the Kimberlie Hitchcock School of Dance.

The production also sees the return of Miss Rory’s team of Baby Belles, who appeared in the Empire's highly successful pantomime Beauty and the Beast last Christmas.

The show will tell a moving story about how the performers have been inspired from a very early age to embark on a career in the performing arts, training to become triple threats and climbing the ladder to success.

Inspired boasts spectacular choreography, beautiful costumes, music, singing and a talented cast of upcoming young performers, creating "a production perfect for the whole family which is certain to inspire children of all ages with an interest in performing arts".

Producer Kathleen Davis said: “Performing in such a way at our beautiful local theatre Sunderland Empire is such an incredible experience for our young cast.

"From the audition process to the final performance, the show has been produced just as any other professional show, giving the cast an excellent insight in to how the industry works.

"The children will make memories and life skills which will remain with them for many years to come.”