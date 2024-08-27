Acclaimed upcoming comedy duo heading to Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A comedy night is coming to a popular Sunderland city centre pub. The Halls of Ridiculous is at The Dun Cow on Friday, August 30.

The Halls of Ridiculous are at The Dun Cow on Friday, August 30. | 3rd party

The brand-new comedy night, brought by Shoe Cake Comedy, could be a breath of fresh air in the UK comedy scene, with "a unique blend of lightning-fast improvised comedy and high-octane character sketches - all conjured up on the spot from audience suggestions".

Featuring the talents of Chris Lumb (as seen on the BBC's Russell Howard’s Good News) and Phil Allan-Smith (BBC's This is My House), The Halls of Ridiculous have been going down well across the UK, supporting Russell Kane on tour.

Following a critically acclaimed 2022 Edinburgh Fringe show, The Halls of Ridiculous duo sold out shows at the Leicester Comedy Festival for three years running.

They were recognised in 2023 with the Best Alternative Act award at the Yorkshire Comedy Awards and named New Comedian(s) of The Year at the Southport Comedy Festival.

Doors open for the show at 7.30pm and it starts at 8pm at the Dun Cow, High Street West.

Tickets are £13.01 including booking fee from www.ticketsource.co.uk.

Strictly over-18’s. The show may contain strong language and topics of an adult nature. It is not for the easily offended.