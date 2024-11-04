Dryrobe confirms surprise Black Friday 2024 sales plan as rivals begin discounts

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The ‘weatherproof robe’ maker loved by wild swimmers has confirmed Black Friday plans for 2024

Competitors of Dryrobe are offering big discounts after the favourite with wild swimmers confirmed it is not holding a Black Friday sale in 2024. Instead staff are being given the day off for the biggest sales day of the year.

But it’s a different story for its changing robe rivals, who are have big discounts to tempt surfers, swimmers and other fans of outdoor pursuits as the weather dips. Go Outdoors has a “mega deal” slashing the price of the Freespirit Aquarobe Pro to £59 instead of £100.

Dryrobe in comparison was adamant it does not want to overproduce and then discount for Black Friday. The company said not holding a Black Friday sale is more sustainable, but added that customers should always be able to grab a bargain on the Dryrobe website.

Aquarobe Pro on Go Outdoors website is discounted for Black Friday | Go Outdoors

Dryrobe said in a statement: “At Dryrobe, we have always been about making the world's best changing robes and accessories. This is what we do all day every day, it’s that simple.

“Short-term discounting doesn’t work for us, this is why we don't take part in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales. They simply don't suit our business.”

It added: “Since the beginning, we’ve made high-performance, industry-leading products and we’re proud of what we make and how we make it. We always sell at the lowest possible price while never compromising our standards, so that people can choose good design, quality and durability over fast fashion.”

Dryrobes have become a cult hit on the UK. The waterproof robes allow you to get changed anywhere and are designed to be waterproof and weatherproof. Popular with wild swimmers, runners and dog walkers, the robes have become a staple of the British winter.

A Dryrobe adult size waterproof poncho costs £120 in a selection of colours, while the Advance long sleeve version is priced at £165. You can also get Dryrobe beanies for £15 and more traditional coat styles from £125. You can see the deals here.

There are other options if you are looking for a cheaper weatherproof changing robe in the Black Friday sales. Outdoor brand Regatta has launched an early Black Friday sale on its robes and they are currently half price at £60 for an adult robe. You can see the sale here.

For those looking for the best place to buy cheap Dryrobes, official products and Dryrobe alternatives from other brands are also on sale on Amazon, where the biggest Black Friday sales take place. Starting officially on Friday 29 November, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is available to Prime members and includes discounts on tens of thousands of items including weatherproof changing robes. Shoppers can access the deals by signing up to Amazon Prime for a free trial here.