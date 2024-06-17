Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 81 percent of women wear the wrong size bra but the Timeless Collection from Boux Avenue could be exactly what you need.

Buying a bra has to be one of the most difficult things for a woman. It seems simple enough there are plenty to choose from in all shapes, styles and sizes. However, so many of us don't get properly sized and spend our money on bras that don't quite fit leaving us feeling uncomfortable throughout the day.

According to research found by Boux Avenue over 81 percent of women are wearing the wrong size bra and 26 percent of women are wearing a cup size too big. Did you also know that if you've had a bra over a year it properly doesn't fit you anymore. I know this was shocking news to me too.

The lingerie group has given us a few things to look out for too. You're wearing the wrong size bra if you notice gaping or overflowing cups and straps that dig in or fall down. If you've noticed any of these it might be time to buy a new bra.

Boux Avenue have recently launched the new Timeless Collection of classical lingerie styles, inspired by the romance of Paris. It comes in sizes 6 to 18, with selected bras available up to a G-cup for the ultimate tailored fit, this exquisite line redefines accessible luxury lingerie priced from £16 to £50.

I tried a selection from the range to see if it's really worth all the hype. Here are my top five:

As someone who wears plain black underwear and tries to choose simple comfortable sets, lace lingerie is a style I would never normally choose. I love all things French and Parisian so was intrigued by the new Timeless Collection but could sexy underwear really be comfortable?

I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised, not only does the collection look elegant, sexy and beautiful, the sets are actually really comfortable too. I wore these all day for work and days out, walking and shopping and they definitely passed the comfort test.

Thanks to Boux Avenues sizing chart I was also able to pick the right bra and underwear size that would fit me perfectly. You can either book an in store fitting or you can measure yourself from home like I did. Say goodbye to uncomfortable ugly bras and hello to perfectly fitting sexy lingerie.

