Idris Elba is a household Hollywood A-lister who has made his name as the star of Luther and is often touted to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. But who knew that he could have found home in London’s East End, pulling pints at the Queen Vic and getting up to no good with the likes of Phil Mitchell.

The actor revealed that he was once offered a role in BBC’s flagship soap opera EastEnders. That is what Idris Elba told Capital FM host Roman Kemp during an interview on his breakfast show, appearing alongside The Fallen Sun co-star Andy Serkis.

Both Elba and Serkis were quizzed about the biggest roles that they have rejected over the course of their careers, which was when Idris explained: “I got offered a job in EastEnders once that I didn’t take. I don’t know what role it was, but yeah my mum was like ‘why did you not take it!’”.

Idris Elba gave an honest answer and admitted that he “just didn’t fancy it” and it is safe to say his career has not suffered as a result. The 50-year-old has gone on to star in The Wire, Luther, Thor, Pacific Rim, Fast and Furious among a number of other high-profile roles.

The news comes at a time when James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli put more fuel to rumours that Elba will take over from Daniel Craig as 007. She confirmed that the Luther star’s name has come up in discussions to take the Aston Martin hot seat.

Idris Elba attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

