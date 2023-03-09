Singer and TikTok phenomenon Mae Muller has been announced as the United Kingdom’s entry at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool. The announcement was made on Thursday (March 9) morning on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball breakfast show.

Mae Muller is a rising singer and songwriter who is set to perform the song ‘I Wrote A Song’ when the Eurovision Song Contest arrives in Liverpool in May. Pop music fans will recognise Mae Miller for hit songs such as ‘Therapist’ and ‘I Just Came To Dance’, as well as being the support act for Little Mix during their tour in 2019.

The BBC followed the same selection process as last year which led to the success of artist Sam Ryder. The TikTok star’s performance of SPACE MAN in Turin, Italy saw the UK finish second to Ukraine.

The broadcaster has worked with Tap management company to come to the final decision, which has worked with major artists such as Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding. A reveal that is long awaited, as host nation UK was one of the last competing nations to confirm its song and artist for the 2023 event with the deadline set for March 13.

Excitement for Eurovision 2023 is building and it saw tickets for the May showcase completely sell out in less than 90 minutes earlier this week. It followed various issues with Ticketmaster and organisers issuing scam warnings.

