Sunderland at Wembley: Thousands join in with minute's applause for Bradley Lowery

Sunderland's huge travelling support paid tribute to little Bradley Lowery at today's Checkatrade Trophy final.

The 40,000-strong red and white army held a minute's applause in memory of the Blackhall boy in the sixth minute of the game against Portsmouth.

Bradley Lowery

Fellow Black Cats fans Nicole Agar, who forged a special friendship with Bradley as they were treated for cancer, called for the tribute in the run-up to the game.

And thousands of them obliged, as did many of the Portsmouth fans, who were also touched by Bradley's story.

The six-year-old lost his fight against neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017.